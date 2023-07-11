Last updated on .From the section Preston

Mads Frokjaer-Jensen is a former Denmark Under-21 international

Preston North End have signed Odense midfielder Mads Frokjaer-Jensen for an undisclosed fee on a four-year deal.

The 23-year-old scored 16 goals in 96 appearances in the Danish Superliga.

"We've been monitoring Mads for a while since the scouting department found him, so when we knew we had a chance of signing him we did everything we could to try and get him," boss Ryan Lowe told the club website. external-link

"He's an attacking midfielder with a good size and stature."

