Europa Conference League - Qualifying First Round - 1st Leg
PenybontPenybont0FC Santa ColomaFC Santa Coloma1

Europa Conference League: Penybont v FC Santa Coloma

Line-ups

Penybont

  • 23Harris
  • 6Davies
  • 2Little
  • 20Reynolds
  • 3Owen
  • 22ReffellBooked at 34mins
  • 14Yorwerth
  • 4Evans
  • 8Harling
  • 9Venables
  • 11Clutton

Substitutes

  • 1Pennock
  • 5Jefferies
  • 10Jones
  • 12Griffiths
  • 16Borge
  • 17Brown
  • 18Kircough
  • 25Krezolek
  • 26Griffiths

FC Santa Coloma

  • 1Gómes Moreira
  • 22Crespo Zurita
  • 15Rodríguez Cidoncha
  • 26Markovych
  • 6Toribio Gutiérrez
  • 5Rebés Ruiz
  • 18López MíguezBooked at 29mins
  • 3Gómez Gómez
  • 32Mourelo del Huerto
  • 30Gila Marín
  • 11Virgili Fernández

Substitutes

  • 9Nierga Martí
  • 12Ruiz Naranjo
  • 19Garrido Ciaurriz
  • 20San Nicolás Schellens
  • 21Páez
  • 24Novoa
  • 31Bejarano Leandro
Referee:
Andreas Argyrou

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Penybont 0, FC Santa Coloma 1. Mario Mourelo (FC Santa Coloma) right footed shot from more than 35 yards to the centre of the goal.

  2. Booking

    Keyon Reffell (Penybont) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  3. Booking

    Miguel López (FC Santa Coloma) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  5. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

