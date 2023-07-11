Jersey forward Karl Hinds scored for a second consecutive match

Jersey's men eased into the football semi-finals of the 2023 Island Games as they crushed St Helena 5-0.

St Helena - who had let in eight goals in their opening two losses - were 2-0 down inside the first 10 minutes as Toby Ritzema scored twice for Jersey.

Karl Hinds scored each side of the break as dominant Jersey went 4-0 up.

Hinds and Luke Watson had goals chalked off before Watson headed in a fifth with 12 minutes left before Lorne Bickley's late header went close.

The win means Jersey top their group with a perfect record of three wins from three matches after beating Gozo 1-0 on Sunday and defeating Menorca 4-0 on Monday.

"It;s more that we could have asked for, I think it was a really tough group, especially to start with those two tough games," Jersey manager Elliot Powell told BBC Channel Islands.

"Gozo were an unknown quantity and then Menorca we know are strong in this competition.

"I think we managed to rotate and get the job done today, all 18 players were involved, so I think if you'd have asked me about the group stage, that's how I would have wanted it to go.

"There's been moments in each game where it's been tough and we've had to dig in, especially against Gozo, but our lads have ground out those tough moments and taken their chances when they've come."

