Last updated on .From the section Bolton

George Johnston made 38 League One appearances for Bolton Wanderers last season

Bolton Wanderers defender George Johnston is likely to miss the entirety of next season after suffering a serious knee injury in their pre-season win at Bamber Bridge.

The 24-year-old will have surgery to repair his anterior cruciate ligament.

Johnston joined Wanderers from Wigan in the summer of 2021 and has made 93 appearances, helping the club win the EFL Trophy earlier this year.

"As we feared, it's the worst possible news," boss Ian Evatt said. external-link

"There are no further complications, which can be the case. It's quite a straightforward one, so there are some positives to take.

"George has been a terrific player for us and will be again, and he will have all the support and care necessary to get him back to full fitness as quickly as possible."

Johnston's absence comes after the Whites signed fellow centre-back Will Forrester from Port Vale earlier in July.