Sean Clare made 49 appearances for Charlton Athletic last season

Wigan Athletic have signed defender Sean Clare on a three-year deal following his release by fellow League One side Charlton Athletic.

The 26-year-old came through the Addicks' youth setup but went on to join Sheffield Wednesday in 2016.

He went on to have spells with Hearts, Oxford United and Burton before re-joining Charlton in 2021.

"It's a massive club with great ambition, and I feel I'm in a great position to help us progress," he said.

"I'm really looking forward to playing in front of the fans. I know they always get behind the team, and from everything that I have seen and heard it should be an exciting season"

Clare, who was a Scottish Cup runner-up with Hearts, made 92 appearances in all competitions for Charlton over the past two seasons.

