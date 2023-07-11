Last updated on .From the section Football

Guernsey's women had not played at an island Games since it was held in Jersey in 2015

Guernsey's women footballers have been knocked out of the Island Games after a 6-0 loss to Western Isles.

Jessica Macleod gave the Scottish side the lead after 17 minutes before Sinead Macleod struck twice in quick succession to make it 3-0 at the break.

Two goals in three second-half minutes ended any hopes of a Guernsey comeback as Kyla McMurdo and Shauna McPhail found the back of the Guernsey net.

McPhail hit a spectacular sixth as Western Isles won the group.

The Sarnians ended the tournament with two losses from their two games, having been beaten 3-2 by Ynys Mon on Monday.