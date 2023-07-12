Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Penybont are making their Europe debut though manager Rhys Griffiths previously appeared as a player

Boss Rhys Griffiths is convinced Penybont can start with a win when they face FC Santa Coloma in the first European fixture in their history.

Penybont, Haverfordwest County and Connah's Quay Nomads all start their Europa Conference League campaigns in the first qualifying round on Thursday.

Griffiths is confident Penybont can overcome their Andorran opponents.

"We will give it everything we have got and I truly believe we can get through," he said.

Penybont's first leg tie will be played at the Brewery Field (18:30 BST) - home of Bridgend Ravens RFC - because their own ground, the SDM Glass Stadium, does not have enough seats to meet Uefa regulations.

They had the option of switching the game to Cardiff, but wanted to be in Bridgend as they take on opponents who are professional and have been regulars in European competition over the last two decades.

"They are full of Spanish players and play in a mould of a Spanish team," added Griffiths, whose side qualified for Europe by finishing third in the Cymru Premier last season.

Haverfordwest players celebrate after their play-off against Newtown, which was decided on penalties

"They have a lot of experience [in Europe] although their success has been fleeting, so hopefully we have got an opportunity."

The second leg will be played at Andorra's national stadium - scene of Gareth Bale's famous late free-kick for Wales in Euro 2016 qualifying nine years ago - on Thursday, 20 July.

Haverfordwest begin away from home as they play European football for only the second time, having last done so in 2004.

Tony Pennock's team beat Newtown in May's Cymru Premier European play-off final to set up their tie against North Macedonian side Shkendija.

The first leg will be played at the national stadium in Skopje (19:00 BST), with the return at the Cardiff City Stadium seven days later.

Shkendija, another professional outfit, finished third in their domestic league last season and are European regulars who beat The New Saints 5-4 on aggregate in 2018-19.

"They will start as big favourites but it is up to us to give a good account of ourselves," said former Hull City coach Pennock.

"I have watched all their pre-season games and they play good football. We have to be disciplined without the ball and keep it as tight as we can.

"Hopefully we can do enough to give us a chance going into the home leg."

Pennock, who is without injured captain Dylan Rees, hopes his players will develop a taste for European football.

"We qualified the hard way, finishing seventh in the league and winning the play-offs," he said.

"Reaching Europe is a great achievement for the lads and is something the club want to be doing year in, year out.

Neil Gibson succeeded Craig Harrison as Connah's Quay Nomads boss in August 2022

"Hopefully the experience of getting here will motivate the lads to qualify for Europe again next season."

Connah's Quay take on Icelandic side KA Akureyri, with the first leg taking place at the Framvollur stadium in Reykjavik (19:00 BST) before the return at Park Hall on 20 July.

Nomads, who qualified courtesy of their second-placed finish in the Cymru Premier last season, have added eight new players to their squad for the new season..

Akureyri, who are in Europe for the first time in two decades, are currently sixth in Iceland's top flight.

"We have watched a few of their games, seen what their shape is like and who their key players are," midfielder Josh Williams told the Cymru Leagues website. external-link

"But to be fair, we have mostly been focusing on our jobs and how we are going to play. We want to press, we won't just be going there to sit back. We want to try to win the game.

"We are a confident group and I think we look really strong. We just want to put on a good show and hopefully make it through."

Thursday's first leg will be manager Neil Gibson's first European tie as Nomads manager.

But the former Wales Under-21 international has previous European managerial experience - he was in charge of Prestatyn when they beat Latvian side FK Liepajas Metalurgs in the Europa League in 2013.