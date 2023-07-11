Cyriel Dessers is with Rangers in their pre-season training camp in Germany

Cyriel Dessers did not know of Celtic interest in his services but "it was a pretty easy choice really" to join Rangers despite approaches by clubs in Italy, Netherlands and Belgium.

The 28-year-old Nigeria striker joined the Ibrox club from Cremonese after their relegation from Serie A.

Neil Lennon has revealed taking note of Dessers while Celtic manager.

"I did not know about that at the time, but if you score goals, you will be on some club's radar," Dessers said.

"I spoke a couple of times with Rangers in the past years and the contact has been close, so I am happy to finally be here now."

Belgium-born Dessers revealed that the first "casual conversations" with Rangers came when he was joint top scorer with 15 goals alongside Steven Berghuis when the 2019-20 Eredivisie season was abandoned during the pandemic.

"It was during Covid, so it was a difficult time for a lot of clubs to make deals and, after that, the contact was always there," said the striker whose exploits won him a move to Genk from Heracles Almelo.

"Rangers is massive and I like what's happening here. The history is known, the stadium, the fans and even the city - everything is amazing. The manager has a really clear idea of what he wants on and off the pitch and that was fundamental to me."

Manager Michael Beale has also added two other forwards - Sam Lammers from Atalanta and Abdallah Sima on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion - as he looks to fill the void left by the departed Alfredo Morelos.

Dessers is "confident" in his ability to do so and added: "Alfredo did amazing things for Rangers and it's never easy to come after a good striker like he was. But, on the other side, I cannot look at the past - I'm only here for the present and for the future.

"I've won the cup in Belgium, but of course I want more and it's obviously one of the reasons I came to Rangers. This is an amazing club to be at and, if you can win a league or cup, it would be something you would remember for the rest of your life."