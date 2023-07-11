Hearts reduce away tickets to around 650 at Tynecastle
Last updated on .From the section Hearts
Heart of Midlothian are choosing to cut the allocation of away tickets at Tynecastle to around 650 from next season.
The only exception will be derbies, with Hibernian given the Roseburn Stand, with a near-3400 capacity.
The Edinburgh clubs have a reciprocal agreement to designate an entire stand to opposition fans.
The decision is based on high season ticket sales and match-by-match demand from their own supporters.
Last season, Celtic had their Tynecastle allocation cut to around 1250 in the Roseburn Stand on the day they were crowned champions in May.
Hearts begin the next Premiership campaign away to St Johnstone on 5 August and welcome Kilmarnock to Gorgie seven days later.
