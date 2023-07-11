Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Janice Cayman played in Belgium and the United States before moving to France

Women's Super League side Leicester City have signed Belgium international Janice Cayman after her exit from Lyon.

The 34-year-old, who can play as a right-back or a winger, has won a record 137 caps for her country.

Her contract ran out last month after three years with the French club.

"It's been a warm welcome and I'm very happy to be here. It's a new country to play football for me, but maybe one of the biggest countries to play in," ex-Montpellier player Cayman said.

"It will be a big challenge but it's very exciting to be in a new league, to meet new teams and to just give it my all."

Cayman is Leicester's second international signing in two days, with Germany striker Lena Petermann joining from Montpellier on Monday.