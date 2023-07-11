Last updated on .From the section European Football

Edwin van der Sar is being treated in a hospital in Croatia after suffering a bleed on the brain

Edwin van der Sar remains in intensive care but is not in "life-threatening danger" following a bleed on his brain, says his wife Annemarie van Kesteren.

The former Manchester United and Ajax goalkeeper was taken to an intensive care unit in Croatia on Friday, where he was on holiday.

"Edwin is still in the intensive care unit, but is stable," Van Kesteren said in a statement issued by Ajax.

"Every time we get to visit him, he's communicative," she added.

"We have to wait patiently to see how his situation will develop. He is not in life-threatening danger."

The former Netherlands international, who won 130 caps for his country, resigned from his role as Ajax chief executive in May after the side finished third in the Dutch league and failed to qualify for the Champions League for the first time since 2009.

He retired from playing after leaving United in 2011 before joining the Ajax board in 2012, and later becoming the club's chief executive in 2016.

Van der Sar made 266 appearances for the Red Devils and helped them to win four Premier League titles and the 2008 Champions League.