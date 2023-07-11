Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Ben Foster has also played for Manchester United, Birmingham City, West Brom and Watford

Ben Foster "knew straight away" that he wanted to re-sign for Wrexham and feels the club can win League Two next season.

The ex-England goalkeeper came out of retirement to help Wrexham win promotion as National League champions.

Foster, 40, signed a one-year extension before their return to the EFL.

"You can say that we want to finish in the top half, top six or top two but I don't think we're going to look at it like that," he said.

"We want to go and win every single game and I feel we've got a good enough team to go and win this league, genuinely.

"There's no divine right to win or to be in the top six, it doesn't work like that.

"It doesn't matter what your name is, you've got to put the work in and put the graft in and all the bits and bobs behind the scene."

Foster had called time on his playing career in September 2022 having left Watford at the end of the previous season.

He was persuaded to come out of retirement in March 2023 by Wrexham, the club where he had spent a loan spell during the 2004-05 season.

After making eight appearances in Wrexham's title run-in, including a crucial penalty save against rivals Notts County, there was speculation whether Foster would return to the Racecourse for another season.

"It might have looked like it was drawn out in the press but it was already boxed off early doors," Foster said.

"I knew straight away. I knew probably just before the end of the season really.

"I loved it, absolutely loved it. This club, straight away I knew it was something different.

"It feels home, a really nice club, so it was a no-brainer for me to come back."

Foster and Wrexham have returned to training before the new campaign, which begins at home against MK Dons on Saturday, 5 August.

Phil Parkinson's side will face Chelsea, LA Galaxy, Foster's former club Manchester United as well as Philadelphia Union II during a tour of the United States.

"Pre-season matches are about getting the fitness back and just being used to your surroundings, your position and where you might be on the pitch and getting your bearings back basically," Foster added.

"It will be great preparation and I know the manager will make sure that when we do get back for that week leading to the start of the season, it will be a really intense week."