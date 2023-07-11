Last updated on .From the section Morecambe

Michael Mellon made his first start for Morecambe during their 5-1 win against Bristol Rovers on 28 January

Morecambe have re-signed striker Michael Mellon on a season-long loan from Premier League side Burnley.

The 19-year-old made eight appearances on loan last season, having joined the Shrimps in January.

His time with the club was curtailed, however, after he sustained a shoulder injury and returned to the Clarets.

"I am really happy to be back. My injury cut short my time with the club, but I want to get back to work and play my part for the team," he said.

"I want to keep pushing myself and keep trying to reach little targets, and I feel this is a really good place for me to do that this season."

