Emile Acquah had his last taste of League football with Southend in 2020-21

Barrow have signed striker Emile Acquah from National League side Maidenhead United for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old scored 13 goals in 45 league games last season, helping the Magpies to avoid relegation to National League South.

Former Southend striker Acquah will return to league football with the fourth-tier Bluebirds, having played in League One and Two with the Shrimpers.

As well as centre-forward, Acquah can also play as a winger on either flank.

He is the third forward to move to Holker Street this summer, after Jamie Proctor and Courtney Duffus.

