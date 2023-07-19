Fifa Women's World Cup 2023 Hosts: Australia and New Zealand Dates: 20 July-20 August Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Full coverage details; Latest news

BBC Sport football expert Rachel Brown-Finnis is predicting the outcome of all 64 games at the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup.

She starts with the opening games in each group, during which holders United States take on Vietnam, plus England play Haiti and Republic of Ireland face co-hosts Australia.

Brown-Finnis also picks her two teams to go through from each group into the knockout stage.

She is backing England to win the World Cup, and believes the Republic of Ireland won't get out of their group.

GROUP A

Games Score Brown-Finnis's prediction Thursday, 20 July New Zealand v Norway x-x 0-2 Friday, 21 July Philippines v Switzerland x-x 0-1

Brown-Finnis's pre-tournament picks: Norway (winners) and New Zealand (runners-up)

New Zealand v Norway (20 July, 08:00 BST)

I feel like Norway have a real point to prove at this tournament and, with Ada Hegerberg back in their team, they will be too strong for New Zealand.

I still think the co-hosts will get out of Group A, though. The Ferns haven't won a game at any of their five previous World Cups, but they will have a good chance of putting that right in their other two games.

Brown-Finnis's prediction: 0-2

Philippines v Switzerland (21 July 06:00)

I can't see beyond a Switzerland win here, but they are not particularly free-scoring and the Philippines could make it difficult for them.

Brown-Finnis's prediction: 0-1

GROUP B

Games Score Brown-Finnis's prediction Thursday, 20 July Australia v Republic of Ireland x-x 2-1 Friday, 21 July Nigeria v Canada x-x 1-2

Brown-Finnis's pre-tournament picks: Australia (winners) and Canada (runners-up)

Australia v Republic of Ireland (20 July, 11:00)

Australia are going to be a real force at this World Cup and it is going to be so exciting for them to be co-hosts.

We know how amazing it was for England to host the European Championship last year and this is Australia's chance to show what they can do, on a global stage.

This is a really difficult start for Republic of Ireland and I think Vera Pauw will set them up to be difficult to beat.

They have got a few attacking weapons too, especially from set-pieces, but I still think Australia will begin with a win.

Brown-Finnis's prediction: 2-1

Nigeria v Canada (21 July, 03:30)

This will be close too, but Canada have got more experience in their team and I think that will give them the edge.

Brown-Finnis's prediction: 1-2

GROUP C

Games Score Brown-Finnis's prediction Friday, 21 July Spain v Costa Rica x-x 4-0 Saturday, 22 July Zambia v Japan x-x 2-2

Brown-Finnis's pre-tournament picks: Spain (winners) and Zambia (runners-up)

Spain v Costa Rica (21 July, 08:30)

Costa Rica held Spain in their opening game at the 2015 World Cup but I can't see them getting anything out of them this time.

Spain's target is to top this group so they will want to put down an early marker. I can see them doing that by scoring a few goals.

Brown-Finnis's prediction: 4-0

Zambia v Japan (22 July, 08:00)

I am a big fan of Zambia's centre-forward Barbra Banda, who first impressed me at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, and I wouldn't be surprised to see her score more goals here.

This should be a really good game, between two teams with such different playing styles, and I am going to go for a high-scoring draw.

For me, it is between these two teams for who gets out of the group along with Spain, and I am going to go with Zambia to cause a bit of a shock and make the last 16.

Brown-Finnis's prediction: 2-2

GROUP D

Games Score Brown-Finnis's prediction Saturday , 22 July England v Haiti x-x 2-0 Saturday , 22 July Denmark v China x-x 2-0

Brown-Finnis's pre-tournament picks: England (winners) and Denmark (runners-up).

England v Haiti (22 July, 10:30)

It's been strange to see England struggling to score goals - their drought has lasted three games now - so they really need to put that right here.

They should still get the job done and beat a Haiti team playing at their first World Cup, but it might not be an especially convincing performance. I just hope it gives England some confidence to take forward for their games to come.

Brown-Finnis's prediction: 2-0

Denmark v China (22 November, 13:00)

This is Denmark's first World Cup since 2007 but, with Pernille Harder back fit and a talented forward like Signe Bruun, I can see them making making a real impact - they definitely won't see themselves as underdogs.

China will have the same aim, really - they are only one place below Denmark, who are 13th, in the world rankings so they are pretty equal. I just think the Danes will have more attacking spark.

Brown-Finnis's prediction: 2-0

GROUP E

Games Score Brown-Finnis's prediction Saturday, 22 July USA v Vietnam x-x 3-0 Sunday, 23 July Netherlands v Portugal x-x 1-1

Brown-Finnis's pre-tournament picks: USA (winners) and Netherlands (runners-up).

USA v Vietnam (22 July, 02:00)

What a way for Vietnam to start their first World Cup - against the top-ranked team on the planet, who have won the past two World Cups.

Realistically, there is only going to be one winner here, and it is just a case of how many goals the USA will get.

The USA are still the team to beat and I am looking forward to seeing some of their new players. I watched them beat Wales in one of their warm-up games, and Trinity Rodman was just brilliant.

She is 21 and this is her first World Cup but I've been checking out what she did at youth level and her record for the Under-20s was amazing. She's going to be really exciting to watch out for over the next few weeks.

Brown-Finnis's prediction: 3-0

Netherlands v Portugal (23 July, 08:30)

This is tricky. The Netherlands were runners-up in 2019 but their recent form is not very good at all.

Portugal are one of the new kids on the block who are looking to impress and they could make a big statement here with a win.

I don't quite see it happening, though. Portugal have got a lot of attacking flair but they do leave themselves open at times.

I think the Dutch will find a way of picking up a point, and also of getting out of the group with the USA, too.

Brown-Finnis's prediction: 1-1

GROUP F

Games Score Brown-Finnis's prediction Sunday, 23 July France v Jamaica x-x 2-1 Wednesday, 23 November Brazil v Panama x-x 3-1

Brown-Finnis's pre-tournament picks: France (winners) and Brazil (runners-up).

France v Jamaica (23 July, 11:00)

I am expecting Jamaica to blast out of the blocks, and they might give France an early scare here... but then peter out as the game goes on.

I still don't think this France team have got everything in order after a difficult few months off the pitch but they are better than they were at last year's Euros, when they reached the semi-finals, so they will be dangerous.

Brown-Finnis's prediction: 2-1

Brazil v Panama (24 July, 12:00)

I rarely get to watch Brazil in action but I actually can't wait to be see both of these teams - there's no way this one will end up as a goalless draw.

Brown-Finnis's prediction: 3-1

GROUP G

Games Score Brown-Finnis's prediction Sunday, 23 July Sweden v South Africa x-x 3-0 Monday, 24 July Italy v Argentina x-x 2-1

Brown-Finnis's pre-tournament picks: Sweden (winners) and Italy (runners-up).

Sweden v South Africa (23 July, 06:00)

Seven out of the eight quarter-finalists at the 2019 World Cup were European teams and it feels like this tournament could go a similar way.

Five of the top six-ranked teams in the world are from Europe, and Sweden are one of them.

We know how strong they are, and it's hard to look past them in this game, as well as who will get out of this group. South Africa might struggle to keep them quiet.

Brown-Finnis's prediction: 3-0

Italy v Argentina (24 July, 07:00)

This is another game I am really looking forward to, and again it should be close.

I am going with Italy to edge it, so Argentina will have to wait a little longer for their first World Cup finals win.

Brown-Finnis's prediction: 2-1

GROUP H

Games Score Brown-Finnis's prediction Monday, 24 July Germany v Morocco x-x 4-0 Tuesday, 25 July Colombia v South Korea x-x 1-1

Brown-Finnis's pre-tournament picks: Germany (winners) and South Korea (runners-up).

Germany v Morocco (24 July, 09:30)

I can see Germany winning big here. They will still be hurting from losing last year's Euros final, but they will use it in a good way - to fire themselves up.

In their eyes, I am sure it has been too long since they last won a World Cup - they were back-to-back champions in 2003 and 2006 - so that's their target this time.

Defeat won't end Morocco's chances of getting out of the group and I'd love to see them emulate their men's team, who reached the semi-finals in Qatar last year, but that is obviously a huge ask.

Brown-Finnis's prediction: 4-0

Colombia v South Korea (25 July, 03:00)

South Korea are very a technical team whereas, from what I've seen of Colombia, they are a little less organised.

It's going to be quite tight in terms of who gets out of the group along with Germany, and a draw here would leave things very open.

Brown-Finnis's prediction: 1-1