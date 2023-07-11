Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Leon Balogun, Celtic, St Johnstone, Hearts, Aberdeen
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Rangers, who have lost Leon King to long-term injury, are in talks with fellow centre-back Leon Balogun over a one-year contract to bring the 35-year-old back to Ibrox following his release by Queens Park Rangers. (The Scottish Sun)
Feyenoord are expecting a second bid to be tabled by Rangers for Brazilian striker Danilo after an initial offer of £3.5m for the 24-year-old was rejected. (Football Scotland)
Rangers may be made to wait on a potential windfall from Bayern Munich's sale of former loanee Malik Tillman - with head coach Thomas Tuchel reportedly giving the 21-year-old midfielder a second chance with the German champions. (Daily Record)
Watford are in talks to sign 23-year-old Aris winger Luis Palma, who had been targeted by Rangers early in the summer transfer window, for an initial loan fee of £850,000 with the deal becoming permanent for £4.5m next year. (Daily Mail)
Donny van de Beek, the 26-year-old midfielder being linked with Celtic and a number of other clubs, has been left out of Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag's 26-man squad for Wednesday's opening pre-season fixture against Leeds United in Oslo. (Daily Record)
Celtic could be in line for an even larger sell-on fee for Jeremie Frimpong, with Arsenal now favourites to secure the 22-year-old right-back and transfer guru Fabrizio Romano suggesting that Bayer Leverkusen could demand a minimum £35m for a player they would have accepted £20m-£25m for in January. (Daily Record)
South Korea striker Cho Gue-sung, whose move to Celtic fell through in January, has declared that Midtjylland's "dedication" to a deal led to his transfer from Joenbuk to the Danish club over other potential suitors. (Daily Record)
Greece goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas, who this summer revealed his Celtic contract had been cancelled, is in signing talks with Swansea City, according to reports in Greece. (Scottish Sun)
Manchester City winger Carlos Borges is not currently a player Celtic are considering despite reports linking the 19-year-old with the Scottish champions last month. (Football Scotland)
Bulgarian goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov, who ended a six-year spell with Cambridge United this summer, is due to have a medical and sign a contract to join St Johnstone on Wednesday despite the 26-year-old receiving offers from the English Championship and League One. (Gong)
Hearts, who have had a frustrating summer in the transfer market, are targeting a central defender, with that position their priority. (Football Scotland)
Heartsare heading to England this week for closed-door friendlies against Fleetwood Town on Wednesday and Wigan Athletic on Sunday as the Tynecastle side step up preparations for the start of the Premiership campaign. (Edinburgh Evening News)
Rangers midfielder Ben Williamson is expected to join Partick Thistle on loan when the 21-year-old returns from his parent club's training camp in Germany. (The Scottish Sun)
Welsh forward Marley Watkins is currently training with Oxford United after the 32-year-old's release from Aberdeen. (Football Insider)