Rodrigo (centre) has made 28 appearances and scored eight goals during his international career with Spain

Spain forward Rodrigo has left Leeds United and joined Qatari side Al Rayyan for an undisclosed fee.

The 32-year-old signed for Leeds from Valencia for £26m in 2020 and was the club's top scorer with 15 goals last season.

Al Rayyan, who play in Qatar's 12-team QNB Stars League, activated a release clause in Rodrigo's contract, which had 12 months left to run at Elland Road.

He made 97 appearances for Leeds and scored 28 goals.

Rodrigo was an unused substitute during Spain's Nations League final win against Croatia on penalties in June.

He joins United States midfielder Brenden Aaronson, and defenders Diego Llorente and Robin Koch in leaving Leeds following the club's relegation to the Championship.

Union Berlin of the Bundesliga have signed 22-year-old Aaronson, Rodrigo's Spain team-mate Llorente, 29, has rejoined Italian side Roma, and German Koch, 26, has gone to another Bundesliga side in Eintracht Frankfurt, all on season-long loans.

Leeds announced former Norwich City boss Daniel Farke as their new manager on a four-year deal last week.