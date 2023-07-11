Last updated on .From the section Brighton

Lewis Dunk joined Brighton as a schoolboy

Brighton captain Lewis Dunk has extended his contract by a year to 2026.

The 31-year-old central defender has played 416 games since making his debut in League One in 2010.

Manager Roberto de Zerbi said: "It's good news for Lewis and the club. I'm really happy he has signed this new contract."

Brighton finished sixth in the Premier League last season to qualify for Europe for the first time.

Dunk won his only England cap in a friendly victory over USA in 2018.

He was recalled for June's Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia but had to withdraw through injury.

He was appointed Brighton club captain in 2019.