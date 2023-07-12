Last updated on .From the section Reading

Reading are able to sign players again for fees after their transfer embargo was lifted

Reading are no longer under a transfer embargo, which had been in place since the summer of 2021.

The League One side had only been able to sign new players under strict conditions external-link after breaching English Football League financial rules.

BBC South Today understands that an outstanding tax debt owed to HM Revenue & Customs has now been settled.

The embargo was removed from the EFL's embargo reporting service page on its website external-link late on Wednesday.

The removal of the transfer embargo means Reading are able to pay fees to sign players.

Since the embargo was put in place the club had only been able to sign players from other clubs on loan or if they were free agents.

The Royals are still awaiting the outcome of an EFL charge linked to failing to pay players on three occasions during the 2022-23 season.

The Royals, who were served a winding-up petition by HMRC at the end of June, are due to appear in court are 9 August over their tax bill.

The Ministry of Justice previously told BBC Sport that if the debts were cleared before the court date then the case could be withdrawn or dismissed.

A collection of supporter groups continue to call for a change in ownership at the club, which has been owned by Dai Yongge since 2017.