MJ Williams began his career with Liverpool

Milton Keynes Dons have made their fifth summer signing by bringing in Bolton Wanderers defensive midfielder MJ Williams.

The 27-year-old Welshman, who began his career with Liverpool, has signed on an undisclosed-length deal.

Williams had triggered an extra year on his Bolton contract when he went past 100 appearances last season.

He was part of Bolton's League Two promotion-winning team and also won the EFL Trophy with the Trotters.

New MK Dons boss Graham Alexander has already signed midfielder Alex Gilbey, defender Cameron Norman and goalkeepers Nathan Harness and Craig MacGillivray this summer.

"I spoke to the manager and it was a brilliant conversation," said Williams. "He wants promotion this season and that's what I've come here for."

Since making his professional debut in an EFL Cup tie with Middlesbrough in September 2014, Bangor-born Williams has gone on to make 215 appearances with Notts County (loan), Swindon Town (loan), Rochdale, Blackpool and Bolton.

