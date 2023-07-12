Last updated on .From the section Fleetwood

Ryan Graydon scored five goals and provided nine assists for Derry City last season

Fleetwood Town have signed winger Ryan Graydon from League of Ireland Premier Division side Derry City on a two-year contract with a further year's option.

The 24-year-old began his career with fellow League of Ireland side Bohemian and made his senior debut in 2019.

He then joined Bray Wanderers and signed for Longford Town in December 2021 before linking up with Derry.

After making his debut in the Europa Conference League, he leaves the club having made 44 appearances.

