Barcelona have agreed to sign 18-year-old striker Vitor Roque from Brazilian side Athletico Paranaense.

The deal, which will begin in 2024 and run for seven years, includes a 500m euros (£427m) buyout clause.

Roque scored 22 goals in 66 appearances for Paranaense, and became Brazil's youngest international debutant in March.

He said on Twitter: "I'm very happy to sign with Barca. It's a dream come true."

Reports suggest that the Spanish champions will pay 30m euros (£25.6m) for the young forward, with another 31m euros (£26.4m) in potential add-ons.

Roque finished as top goalscorer at the South American Under-20 championship earlier this year with six goals as Brazil won their 12th title.

He also helped Paranaense reach the Copa Libertadores final last season.