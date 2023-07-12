Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Johnston, Hyun-jun, Rangers, Goldson, Lawrence, Hibs, Doidge, St Johnstone, Livingston, Dundee
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Injured Celtic right-back Alistair Johnston is expected to miss the start of the new season. (Sun)
Gangwon winger Yang Hyun-jun believes his move to Celtic is still on, despite reluctance from his current club. (Record)
Injured duo Connor Goldson and Tom Lawrence are close to returning to full training at Rangers. (Herald - subscription)
Five clubs are interested in striker Christian Doidge, says Hibernian manager Lee Johnson. (Sun)
Will Fish is nearing a return to Hibs on another loan from Manchester United. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription)
Hibs midfielder Josh Campbell was "shocked" to discover his former Edinburgh City team-mate Ouzy See had agreed to go on Love Island. (Record)
Midfielder Ali Crawford aims to fight for his place at St Johnstone. (Courier - subscription)
New Livingston right-back Mo Sangare mistakenly went to the Tony Macaroni Arena instead of Queen's Park's Lesser Hampden for their recent friendly, reveals his manager David Martindale. (Sun)
Manager Tony Docherty believes Dundee are going in the right direction after their latest friendly win, against Arbroath. (Courier - subscription)
Scottish striker Declan McManus broke his Champions League duck by netting The New Saints' goal in their 3-1 qualifying loss to BK Hacken. (Sun)