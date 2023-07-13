Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Rangers striker Antonio Colak is being lined up for a £2.5m move to Parma while Ibrox manager has reluctantly agreed to allow goalkeeper Robby McCrorie to be sold. (Record) external-link

And Rangers are pushing to sign Feyenoord's Danilo as a replacement for Colak. (Sun) external-link

Scott Arfield has no hard feelings over his Rangers exit. (Record) external-link

Arfield turned down Scottish interest before joining MLS side Charlotte FC. (Sun) external-link

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson says patience will be required as the club seek to finalise more signings. (Record) external-link