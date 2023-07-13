Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Colak, Danilo, McCrorie, Arfield, Aberdeen
Rangers striker Antonio Colak is being lined up for a £2.5m move to Parma while Ibrox manager has reluctantly agreed to allow goalkeeper Robby McCrorie to be sold. (Record)
And Rangers are pushing to sign Feyenoord's Danilo as a replacement for Colak. (Sun)
Scott Arfield has no hard feelings over his Rangers exit. (Record)
Arfield turned down Scottish interest before joining MLS side Charlotte FC. (Sun)
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson says patience will be required as the club seek to finalise more signings. (Record)