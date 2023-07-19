Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Hatate, Reda, Rangers, Danilo, Cifuentes, Kamara, Wright, Hibs, Fish
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers shuts down speculation linking Reo Hatate with a move away from the Scottish champions, insisting he cannot wait to see midfielder perform in the Champions League this season. (Sun)
Future FC midfielder Mohamed Reda is reportedly attracting interest from Celtic. (Sky sports via Record)
And Celtic have contacted Gremio over their forward Ferreira. (Record)
Rangers are pressing hard to finalise the signings of Danilo and Jose Cifuentes, says manager Michael Beale, who indicates the club have spoken to other forwards. (Sun)
Beale and Rangers have fielded enquiries for midfielder Glen Kamara as team-mate Scott Wright assesses his future. (Scotsman - subscription)
Former Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos is no closer to finding a new club. (Herald - subscription)
Meanwhile, Rangers midfielder Ben Williamson has joined Partick Thistle on loan. (Herald - subscription)
Aberdeen are expected to sign Serbian defender Slobodan Rubezic from FK Novi Pazar. (Press and Journal - subscription)
Former Aberdeen striker Lee Miller believes Pittodrie manager Barry Robson's summer signing strategy is paying off. (Press and Journal - subscription)
Defender Will Fish is expected to go on Manchester United's US tour this month, delaying a possible second loan spell at Hibernian until August. (Record)
Reports had indicated Fish may stay in Edinburgh to re-join Hibs after United's friendly match with Lyon at Murrayfield. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription)
Dundee manager Tony Docherty had no hesitation throwing new signing Malachi Boateng into a debut in Tuesday's Viaplay Cup win over Bonnyrigg Rose. (Courier - subscription)
Indian club Bengaluru FC have signed former Aberdeen, Motherwell and St Mirren forward Curtis Main. (Sun)
The Scottish Professional Football League have already received and banked their £2.5m sponsorship from League Cup sponsors Viaplay, amid reports the broadcaster is undergoing a strategic review to counter losses. (Record)