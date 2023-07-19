Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers shuts down speculation linking Reo Hatate with a move away from the Scottish champions, insisting he cannot wait to see midfielder perform in the Champions League this season. (Sun) external-link

Future FC midfielder Mohamed Reda is reportedly attracting interest from Celtic. (Sky sports via Record external-link )

And Celtic have contacted Gremio over their forward Ferreira. (Record) external-link

Rangers are pressing hard to finalise the signings of Danilo and Jose Cifuentes, says manager Michael Beale, who indicates the club have spoken to other forwards. (Sun) external-link

Beale and Rangers have fielded enquiries for midfielder Glen Kamara as team-mate Scott Wright assesses his future. (Scotsman - subscription) external-link

Former Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos is no closer to finding a new club. (Herald - subscription) external-link

Meanwhile, Rangers midfielder Ben Williamson has joined Partick Thistle on loan. (Herald - subscription) external-link

Aberdeen are expected to sign Serbian defender Slobodan Rubezic from FK Novi Pazar. (Press and Journal - subscription) external-link

Former Aberdeen striker Lee Miller believes Pittodrie manager Barry Robson's summer signing strategy is paying off. (Press and Journal - subscription) external-link

Defender Will Fish is expected to go on Manchester United's US tour this month, delaying a possible second loan spell at Hibernian until August. (Record) external-link

Reports had indicated Fish may stay in Edinburgh to re-join Hibs after United's friendly match with Lyon at Murrayfield. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription) external-link

Dundee manager Tony Docherty had no hesitation throwing new signing Malachi Boateng into a debut in Tuesday's Viaplay Cup win over Bonnyrigg Rose. (Courier - subscription) external-link

Indian club Bengaluru FC have signed former Aberdeen, Motherwell and St Mirren forward Curtis Main. (Sun) external-link

The Scottish Professional Football League have already received and banked their £2.5m sponsorship from League Cup sponsors Viaplay, amid reports the broadcaster is undergoing a strategic review to counter losses. (Record) external-link