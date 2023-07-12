Last updated on .From the section Football

Nottingham Forest defender Harry Toffolo has been charged by the Football Association for breaching its betting rules.

It is alleged he breached FA Rule E1(b) 375 times between 22 January 2014 and 18 March 2017.

The 27-year-old was contracted to Norwich City at the time, and played for Swindon, Rotherham, Peterborough and Scunthorpe on loan.

The FA says Toffolo has until Wednesday 19 July to respond to the charge.

It comes after Brentford and England striker Ivan Toney was banned for eight months in May after admitting to 232 breaches of the FA's betting rules.

Toney was initially charged in November 2022 and missed out on a place in Gareth Southgate's 26-man squad for the 2022 World Cup.

Forest signed Toffolo from Huddersfield Town last summer, in a deal which also included Terriers midfielder Lewis O'Brien, for around £10m.

Toffolo made 19 Premier League appearances for the newly-promoted side during the 2022-23 season.