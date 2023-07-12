Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas are both ranked in the top 20 in the world

American golfers Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas have bought shares in Leeds United's prospective owners - but Rickie Fowler pulled out after the club's relegation to the Championship.

Investment group 49ers Enterprises have agreed a deal to buy the controlling stake of Andrea Radrizzani in Leeds.

"Relegation wasn't ideal, but we got involved with the 49ers group," Spieth told Sky Sports.

"We thought it would be a cool opportunity."

A £400m agreement for 49ers Enterprises to take over Leeds from chairman Radrizzani was reached before their relegation, but a new £170m deal was reached after they went down. The takeover, though, is not yet ratified by the English Football League.

The investment arm of the San Francisco 49ers have had a stake in Leeds since 2018, initially 15% and then 44%.

Spieth, who has won three majors, said: "It's a big city, historic club, great venue in Elland Road, and once we looked into it we realised it could be really exciting.

"They renegotiated after relegation and it was possibly a better deal - as long as they can get promoted soon.

"It's done, myself and Justin with a minority stake. The 49ers beat my [Dallas] Cowboys every year, so if you can't beat them, join them.

"Rickie decided against it after relegation."

The US Ryder Cup trio were converted to becoming Leeds fans by English golfer Matt Fitzpatrick's caddie Billy Foster, who is from Yorkshire and ardent supporter of the Elland Road outfit.