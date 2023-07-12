Last updated on .From the section Football

Manchester City became the second English club in history to win the Treble last season

Treble winners Manchester City received more payments than any other club from Fifa for releasing players for last year's World Cup in Qatar.

City received $4.6m (£3.54m) from the world governing body's total of $209m (£160.91m) in payments to clubs, with Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Paris St-Germain next on the list.

English clubs received more than those in any other country - $37.7m (£29m) - while the £158.9m (£122.33m) handed over to European teams accounted for 76% of the overall sum distributed.

The payments were made according to the number of days each of the 837 players involved had spent at the tournament, which was staged between 20 November and 18 December.

Fifa says the overall sum represented a payment of $10,950 (£9,388) per day for every player.

And president Gianni Infantino has confirmed the figure will rise for the 2026 and 2030 editions of the tournament, which will be expanded from 32 to 48 countries.

"Following the renewal of the memorandum of understanding with the European Clubs' Association, the amount redistributed to clubs will further increase from $209m (£160.91m) for the 2018 and 2022 editions to $355m (£304.35m) for the 2026 and 2030 tournaments, recognising yet again the importance of the role played by clubs," he said.

In total, 440 clubs received some form of payment, with the actual amount calculated to include player transfers during the qualification phase.

Overall, 46 English, two Welsh and seven Scottish sides received income.

Manchester United, with $3.32m (£2.85m), received the next highest payment after City, with Chelsea getting $3.26m (£2.79m).

In contrast, Wigan were given $19,163 (£16.429), which is understood to be for the presence of Wales striker Kiefer Moore and USA defender Antonee Robinson in the Latics' squad. Money is paid to the clubs where players were registered during the two-year period leading up to the finals.

Cardiff received $645,000 (£496,000) and Swansea $580,000 (£446,000). while Celtic got $664,000 (£511,000) to top the Scottish list, followed by Rangers with $414,000 (£319,000).

Five clubs - including Brazilian side Santos - received the lowest payment, which was $15,513 (£11,940).