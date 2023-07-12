Last updated on .From the section Exeter

Dion Rankine has linked up with Exeter City on their pre-season tour to Cornwall

Exeter City have signed Chelsea winger Dion Rankine on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old, who moved to Stamford Bridge in 2014 from Cambridge United, has yet to make a senior appearance.

He has played eight times for Chelsea's academy in the EFL Trophy, including facing Exeter in August 2021 and is City's fourth new signing this summer.

"Dion is someone we were interested in for his speed and his ability in one v one situations," Exeter manager Gary Caldwell told the club website.

"I think he will bring competition to that right hand side. It's always pretty difficult to get someone on loan from Chelsea so we're delighted we've been able to do that.

"He's a very similar profile to Josh Key and he provides a real attacking threat."

