Shea Charles: Southampton sign Manchester City midfielder on four-year deal
Southampton have signed Manchester City midfielder Shea Charles for an undisclosed fee.
The 19-year-old, who has won eight caps for Northern Ireland, has signed a four-year deal at St Mary's.
He made his Premier League debut for champions City in the final game of last season against Brentford.
"Shea is a very talented, intelligent and mature young player with great potential to develop his game with us," Saints boss Russell Martin said.
Charles is Southampton's second signing as they prepare for life back in the Championship after Swansea left-back Ryan Manning joined on Tuesday.
