Last updated on .From the section Southampton

Shea Charles has signed a four-year deal with Southampton

Southampton have signed Manchester City midfielder Shea Charles for an undisclosed fee.

The 19-year-old, who has won eight caps for Northern Ireland, has signed a four-year deal at St Mary's.

He made his Premier League debut for champions City in the final game of last season against Brentford.

"Shea is a very talented, intelligent and mature young player with great potential to develop his game with us," Saints boss Russell Martin said. external-link

Charles is Southampton's second signing as they prepare for life back in the Championship after Swansea left-back Ryan Manning joined on Tuesday.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.