Coleraine v Ballymena on the opening night of the season will be shown on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website

Details of the first 12 Irish Premiership matches of the upcoming season that will be streamed live on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website have been announced.

The Big Two encounter between Linfield and Glentoran on Friday 6 October is one of two games during the first two months that will also be on BBC Two NI.

The live coverage begins with Coleraine v Ballymena United on the opening night of the season, Friday 4 August, with Linfield v Cliftonville at Windsor Park the next day.

The following weekend, Friday 11 August, champions Larne travel to Glentoran, with the Glens are in front of the cameras again on Tuesday 15 August when they travel to to newly-promoted Loughgall.

The other live game on BBC Two NI will see Larne up against Linfield on Friday 15 September on a weekend that will be another double-header, with the north Belfast derby between Crusaders and Cliftonville being streamed live on Saturday 16 September.