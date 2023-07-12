Last updated on .From the section Shrewsbury

Elliot Thorpe (left) has made six appearances for Luton and was a non-playing member of the squad that clinched promotion to the Premier League

Shrewsbury Town have signed wing-back Elliot Thorpe on a season-long loan from Premier League side Luton Town.

Thorpe, 22, spent some of his early career in the academy at Tottenham Hotspur - where he worked with current Town boss Matt Taylor.

He moved to the Hatters ahead of the 2021-22 season before spending the first part of last term on loan at Burton Albion in League One.

Thorpe is the fifth new signing made by Taylor ahead of the forthcoming season.

Teenage centre-back Michael Parker, Sunderland midfielder Carl Winchester, Carlisle United defender Morgan Feeney and winger Elliott Bennett have all joined Shrewsbury this summer.

"Elliot can play in a number of different positions and will give us real balance on the right-hand side of the pitch," head coach Taylor said. external-link

"He is now at a stage in his career where he has to push on having had a loan last season.

"I think he is the correct type of person and I'm excited for the fans to see his ability and his desire to ensure this season is the best of his career."

