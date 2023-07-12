Last updated on .From the section Wimbledon

Keeper Alex Bass began his career with local club Portsmouth before joining Sunderland last summer

AFC Wimbledon have signed goalkeeper Alex Bass on a season-long loan from Championship side Sunderland.

The 25-year-old joined the Black Cats last year and has played twice in cup games for the club so far.

He began his professional career with boyhood club Portsmouth, where he made 41 appearances and was part of the matchday squad that won the EFL Trophy in 2019.

Bass has also had spells on loan with Bradford City and Southend United.

"A fresh start is what I've been looking for, I can't wait to get going. I like to be dominant when coming for crosses and I feel I am comfortable on the ball," Bass told the Dons club website. external-link

"You know you're going to get hit in this league but you have to command your area and be strong."

