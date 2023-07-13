Last updated on .From the section Everton

Anthony Elanga failed to score in 26 games for Manchester United last season

Everton are interested in signing Manchester United's Anthony Elanga, with the Swedish forward available for transfer for between £15-20m.

The 21-year-old made his United debut as a teenager in 2021 and has scored four goals in 55 appearances, but failed to net in 26 games last season.

Elanga was close to joining Everton on loan in January, but they may not be willing to meet United's valuation.

There is also interest from Germany in signing the Sweden international.

United have signed Mason Mount from Chelsea for £55m and are hoping to complete a deal for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana, but need to sell players in order to fund other transfers.

Everton, meanwhile, have signed Ashley Young on a free transfer after the defender left Aston Villa, with the former England international signing a one-year deal.