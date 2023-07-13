Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Manager Matt Beard said Mia Enderby will be fighting to get into the team

Liverpool have signed England youth international Mia Enderby from Championship side Sheffield United.

Details including the length of contract and transfer fee paid for the 18-year-old forward, who spent two seasons with the Blades, have not been disclosed.

Enderby has described joining the Women's Super League club as a "dream come true".

"Ever since I was young I've wanted to play in the WSL," Enderby said.

"When I used to talk to my mum, I'd say all I wanted to be was a footballer. My dream was to become the best I can be for my club and my country."

Liverpool manager Matt Beard added: "Mia is a very, very exciting young talent. Obviously with us being in the Championship when she was breaking into the team a couple of years ago at the age of 16, she's a player we've been monitoring.

"She's definitely a player who will excite the fans, she's direct, she's quick and she can score all types of goals."