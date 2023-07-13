Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Friday's game against Scotland will be Northern Ireland's first under interim boss and former captain Gail Redmond

Northern Ireland captain Marissa Callaghan says there has been a "super atmosphere" in camp as the squad prepare for friendly matches against Scotland and the Czech Republic.

NI face the Scots in Dundee on Friday (19:35 BST) before playing the Czechs in Opava on Tuesday.

The Scotland game will be Northern Ireland's first under interim boss Gail Redmond.

"The camp has been brilliant so far," said Callaghan.

"The prep has been outstanding in terms of what the management have done.

"The atmosphere is super. We are just delighted we are back together again."

Northern Ireland last faced Scotland in a 2021 friendly when the Scots won 1-0 in Belfast thanks to Caroline Weir's second-half penalty.

The Northern Ireland squad features fit-again Aston Villa striker Simone Magill, who has not played for her country since injuring her ACL at last year's European Championship in England.

However, Cliftonville defender Abbie Magee has been forced to withdraw from the squad due to an injury sustained in the Reds' All-Island Cup semi-final win over Cork City last weekend.

Magee has been replaced by Glentoran's Emma McMaster, who won the last of her six NI caps back in March 2020.

"Everyone wants to start the game (against Scotland). Everyone wants to be ready. It makes it more competitive when everyone is fit and healthy," added Callaghan.

"The management team have really done their homework. We are all really looking forward to getting out there and to perform."

Friday's game in Dundee marks Northern Ireland's return to action for the first time since April's friendly loss to Wales at Cardiff City Stadium.

Former Linfield striker Andy Waterworth, the Irish Football Association's head of elite player development, took interim charge of that match.

But in June, Redmond - NI women's under-17 and under-19 manager - was handed the reins for the Scotland and Czech Republic games after the IFA's preferred candidate for a permanent successor to Kenny Shiels opted to accept a different post.

Northern Ireland begin the inaugural Women's Nations League against the Republic of Ireland at the Aviva Stadium on 23 September.