Date: Saturday, 15 July Kick-off: 15:00 BST (Raith Rovers v Dunfermline at 17:15)

Forty-two days. The gap between the end of the last Scottish domestic season and its successor.

When Celtic completed a domestic treble by winning the Scottish Cup final on 3 June it prompted a six-week close season but lo and behold, 2023-24 is about to kick off with the Viaplay Cup.

For the eighth year in a row, the tournament begins with a 40-team, eight-group first round, wherein teams play each other once.

The group winners and three best runners-up progress to the round of 16, to be joined with holders Celtic and Scotland's other European representatives Aberdeen, Hearts, Hibernian and Rangers.

For round one, 37 SPFL teams are joined by two from the Lowland League - Albion Rovers and Cowdenbeath - and Highland League Brechin City.

Whether regarded as glorified pre-season friendlies or much needed competitive action, the group stage can provide clues about the season ahead.

In Group B, two of the probable Scottish Championship heavyweights Dundee United and Partick Thistle meet while Fife rivals Raith Rovers and Dunfermline Athletic face off in Group F on Saturday evening.

Ayr United and Queen's Park pushed hard for promotion last season and can test their credentials against top-flight St Johnstone and Motherwell, respectively.

Spartans are the SPFL's newcomers in League 2 and they find themselves in Group B with United, Thistle, Falkirk and Peterhead. They open at home to the Tangerines on Saturday.

For Cove Rangers, Hamilton Academical, Clyde, Peterhead and Albion Rovers, rebuilding is the order of the day after being relegated at the end of last season.

Dundee are among the sides getting Saturday off, with one team in each five-strong group inactive in the four game weekends/midweeks.

Saturday's fixtures

Kick-off 15:00 BST unless stated

Airdrieonians v Dumbarton

Brechin City v Livingston

Clyde v Hamilton Academical

East Fife v Queen's Park

Elgin City v Motherwell

Forfar Athletic v Cowdenbeath

Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Bonnyrigg Rose

Kelty Hearts v Greenock Morton

Kilmarnock v Annan Athletic

Montrose v St Mirren

Peterhead v Partick Thistle

Spartans v Dundee United

Stenhousemuir v St Johnstone

Stirling Albion v Ayr United

Stranraer v Ross County

Raith Rovers v Dunfermline Athletic (17:15)