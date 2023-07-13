Fife derby & big Dundee United test for Spartans in Viaplay Cup opening games
|Viaplay Cup
|Date: Saturday, 15 July Kick-off: 15:00 BST (Raith Rovers v Dunfermline at 17:15)
Forty-two days. The gap between the end of the last Scottish domestic season and its successor.
When Celtic completed a domestic treble by winning the Scottish Cup final on 3 June it prompted a six-week close season but lo and behold, 2023-24 is about to kick off with the Viaplay Cup.
For the eighth year in a row, the tournament begins with a 40-team, eight-group first round, wherein teams play each other once.
The group winners and three best runners-up progress to the round of 16, to be joined with holders Celtic and Scotland's other European representatives Aberdeen, Hearts, Hibernian and Rangers.
For round one, 37 SPFL teams are joined by two from the Lowland League - Albion Rovers and Cowdenbeath - and Highland League Brechin City.
Whether regarded as glorified pre-season friendlies or much needed competitive action, the group stage can provide clues about the season ahead.
In Group B, two of the probable Scottish Championship heavyweights Dundee United and Partick Thistle meet while Fife rivals Raith Rovers and Dunfermline Athletic face off in Group F on Saturday evening.
Ayr United and Queen's Park pushed hard for promotion last season and can test their credentials against top-flight St Johnstone and Motherwell, respectively.
Spartans are the SPFL's newcomers in League 2 and they find themselves in Group B with United, Thistle, Falkirk and Peterhead. They open at home to the Tangerines on Saturday.
For Cove Rangers, Hamilton Academical, Clyde, Peterhead and Albion Rovers, rebuilding is the order of the day after being relegated at the end of last season.
Dundee are among the sides getting Saturday off, with one team in each five-strong group inactive in the four game weekends/midweeks.
Saturday's fixtures
Kick-off 15:00 BST unless stated
Airdrieonians v Dumbarton
Brechin City v Livingston
Clyde v Hamilton Academical
East Fife v Queen's Park
Elgin City v Motherwell
Forfar Athletic v Cowdenbeath
Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Bonnyrigg Rose
Kelty Hearts v Greenock Morton
Kilmarnock v Annan Athletic
Montrose v St Mirren
Peterhead v Partick Thistle
Spartans v Dundee United
Stenhousemuir v St Johnstone
Stirling Albion v Ayr United
Stranraer v Ross County
Raith Rovers v Dunfermline Athletic (17:15)