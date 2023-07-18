Bonnyrigg Rose v Dundee

Attempt missed. Luke McCowan (Dundee) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Line-ups
Bonnyrigg Rose
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Martin
- 15Grigor
- 3Martyniuk
- 17Doan
- 2Mailer
- 6Jarvis
- 8Stewart
- 10Currie
- 16Peggie
- 18Watson
- 20Osadolor
Substitutes
- 9McGachie
- 11Gray
- 12McGale
- 14Faye
- 22Connolly
- 23Forbes
- 25Andrews
Dundee
Formation 4-3-3
- 22McCracken
- 2Kerr
- 5Shaughnessy
- 14Ashcroft
- 3Beck
- 10Cameron
- 16Robinson
- 24Anderson
- 17McCowan
- 20Rudden
- 7Tiffoney
Substitutes
- 1Legzdins
- 6McGhee
- 8Byrne
- 15Mulligan
- 19Robertson
- 23Boateng
- 33Wilkie
- 45Graham
- 48Lamb
- Referee:
- Peter Stuart
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home33%
- Away67%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away3
- Corners
- Home0
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away4
Live Text
Attempt blocked. Lyall Cameron (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Owen Beck (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dean Watson (Bonnyrigg Rose).
Foul by Owen Beck (Dundee).
Post update
Jason Jarvis (Bonnyrigg Rose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Luke McCowan (Dundee) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Zak Rudden (Dundee) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Scott Tiffoney (Dundee) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Foul by Owen Beck (Dundee).
Post update
Neil Martyniuk (Bonnyrigg Rose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Zach Robinson (Dundee).
Post update
Josh Grigor (Bonnyrigg Rose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Cammy Kerr (Dundee) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Hand ball by Jonny Stewart (Bonnyrigg Rose).
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Angus Mailer.
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Neil Martyniuk.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Luke McCowan (Dundee) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Owen Beck (Dundee) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Angus Mailer (Bonnyrigg Rose).