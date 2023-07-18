Close menu
Scottish League Cup - Group E
Bonnyrigg RoseBonnyrigg Rose0DundeeDundee0

Bonnyrigg Rose v Dundee

Line-ups

Bonnyrigg Rose

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Martin
  • 15Grigor
  • 3Martyniuk
  • 17Doan
  • 2Mailer
  • 6Jarvis
  • 8Stewart
  • 10Currie
  • 16Peggie
  • 18Watson
  • 20Osadolor

Substitutes

  • 9McGachie
  • 11Gray
  • 12McGale
  • 14Faye
  • 22Connolly
  • 23Forbes
  • 25Andrews

Dundee

Formation 4-3-3

  • 22McCracken
  • 2Kerr
  • 5Shaughnessy
  • 14Ashcroft
  • 3Beck
  • 10Cameron
  • 16Robinson
  • 24Anderson
  • 17McCowan
  • 20Rudden
  • 7Tiffoney

Substitutes

  • 1Legzdins
  • 6McGhee
  • 8Byrne
  • 15Mulligan
  • 19Robertson
  • 23Boateng
  • 33Wilkie
  • 45Graham
  • 48Lamb
Referee:
Peter Stuart

Match Stats

Home TeamBonnyrigg RoseAway TeamDundee
Possession
Home33%
Away67%
Shots
Home0
Away11
Shots on Target
Home0
Away3
Corners
Home0
Away7
Fouls
Home5
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Luke McCowan (Dundee) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

  2. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lyall Cameron (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  3. Post update

    Owen Beck (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Dean Watson (Bonnyrigg Rose).

  5. Post update

    Foul by Owen Beck (Dundee).

  6. Post update

    Jason Jarvis (Bonnyrigg Rose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Luke McCowan (Dundee) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Zak Rudden (Dundee) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Scott Tiffoney (Dundee) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Owen Beck (Dundee).

  11. Post update

    Neil Martyniuk (Bonnyrigg Rose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Zach Robinson (Dundee).

  13. Post update

    Josh Grigor (Bonnyrigg Rose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Cammy Kerr (Dundee) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  15. Post update

    Hand ball by Jonny Stewart (Bonnyrigg Rose).

  16. Post update

    Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Angus Mailer.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Neil Martyniuk.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Luke McCowan (Dundee) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  19. Post update

    Owen Beck (Dundee) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Angus Mailer (Bonnyrigg Rose).

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr21102115
2Stenhousemuir21011103
3Stirling20201102
4Alloa10100001
5St Johnstone100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk11001013
2Partick Thistle20202203
3The Spartans21011103
4Peterhead10101101
5Dundee Utd201112-11

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hamilton22004136
2Livingston11003033
3Cove Rangers11003123
4Clyde200226-40
5Brechin200204-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morton22004136
2Ross County11005143
3FC Edinburgh00000000
4Kelty Hearts100113-20
5Stranraer200216-50

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Airdrieonians11002023
2Inverness CT21012203
3Dumbarton210112-13
4Dundee10100001
5Bonnyrigg Rose201112-11

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline21103125
2Kilmarnock11003033
3Raith Rovers20201102
4Albion10100001
5Annan Athletic200205-50

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1East Fife21102025
2Motherwell21103124
3Queen of Sth10101101
4Queen's Park10100001
5Elgin200204-40

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forfar22003036
2Montrose210112-13
3Arbroath00000000
4Cowdenbeath100101-10
5St Mirren100101-10
