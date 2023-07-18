Dumbarton v Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Substitution, Dumbarton. James Hilton replaces Carlo Pignatiello because of an injury.
Line-ups
Dumbarton
Formation 4-3-2-1
- 16Broun
- 2Lynas
- 26Crighton
- 5Durnan
- 3Wylde
- 12PignatielloSubstituted forHiltonat 40'minutes
- 8Wilson
- 6BlairBooked at 33mins
- 14Wallace
- 11MacLean
- 9Wallace
Substitutes
- 1Long
- 15Vata
- 17Hilton
- 23Ruth
- 29Young
Inverness CT
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Ridgers
- 14Davidson
- 6Devine
- 2Duffy
- 3Harper
- 8Carson
- 4Welsh
- 7Gilmour
- 11Samuels
- 9Mckay
- 22Shaw
Substitutes
- 5Delaney
- 10Doran
- 12MacGregor
- 16Hyde
- 17Nicolson
- 21MacKay
- 24Brooks
- 28Bray
- 29Thompson
- Referee:
- Chris Fordyce
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away5
Live Text
Substitution
Delay in match because of an injury Carlo Pignatiello (Dumbarton).
Attempt blocked. Billy Mckay (Inverness CT) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked.
Booking
Ryan Blair (Dumbarton) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Ryan Blair (Dumbarton).
Sean Welsh (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tony Wallace (Dumbarton).
Wallace Duffy (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Dumbarton 1, Inverness CT 0. Ryan Wallace (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.
Foul by Sean Crighton (Dumbarton).
Danny Devine (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Wallace Duffy.
Attempt saved. Mark Durnan (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Billy Mckay (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Harry Broun (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Charlie Gilmour (Inverness CT).
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Harry Broun.
Attempt saved. Austin Samuels (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Charlie Gilmour (Inverness CT) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Billy Mckay (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.