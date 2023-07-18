Close menu
Scottish League Cup - Group C
Cove RangersCove Rangers3ClydeClyde1

Cove Rangers v Clyde

Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Line-ups

Cove Rangers

Formation 4-4-2

  • 21Demus
  • 15Darge
  • 6Gillingham
  • 26Reynolds
  • 4Scully
  • 18Mykyta
  • 22Gallagher
  • 5Niang
  • 11Connell
  • 10Burrell
  • 9Megginson

Substitutes

  • 1Suman
  • 12Ochmanski
  • 16Vigurs
  • 20Gaffney

Clyde

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 21Leighfield
  • 24McCulloch
  • 25Sula
  • 5Grant
  • 3Craig
  • 14Forbes
  • 6Cuddihy
  • 7Scullion
  • 23Scullion
  • 11Cameron
  • 9Rennie

Substitutes

  • 1Parry
  • 15Dunachie
  • 19Mulvanny
  • 22Duncan
Referee:
Gavin Duncan

Match Stats

Home TeamCove RangersAway TeamClyde
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home9
Away5
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away5
Fouls
Home4
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Euan Cameron (Clyde) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.

  2. Post update

    Erik Sula (Clyde) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box following a corner.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Arron Darge.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Mouhamed Niang (Cove Rangers).

  5. Post update

    Euan Cameron (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Peter Grant (Clyde) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Mark Reynolds.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Jack Leighfield.

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Cove Rangers 3, Clyde 1. Rumarn Burrell (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mark Reynolds following a set piece situation.

  11. Post update

    Mark Gallagher (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Euan Cameron (Clyde).

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tyler Mykyta (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  14. Post update

    Mark Gallagher (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Barry Cuddihy (Clyde).

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Rumarn Burrell (Cove Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Cove Rangers 2, Clyde 1. Rumarn Burrell (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kyle Connell.

  18. Post update

    Goal! Cove Rangers 1, Clyde 1. Martin Rennie (Clyde) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  19. Post update

    Penalty Clyde. Ross Forbes draws a foul in the penalty area.

  20. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Tyler Mykyta (Cove Rangers) after a foul in the penalty area.

Top Stories