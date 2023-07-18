Cove Rangers v Clyde

Attempt missed. Euan Cameron (Clyde) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Line-ups
Cove Rangers
Formation 4-4-2
- 21Demus
- 15Darge
- 6Gillingham
- 26Reynolds
- 4Scully
- 18Mykyta
- 22Gallagher
- 5Niang
- 11Connell
- 10Burrell
- 9Megginson
Substitutes
- 1Suman
- 12Ochmanski
- 16Vigurs
- 20Gaffney
Clyde
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 21Leighfield
- 24McCulloch
- 25Sula
- 5Grant
- 3Craig
- 14Forbes
- 6Cuddihy
- 7Scullion
- 23Scullion
- 11Cameron
- 9Rennie
Substitutes
- 1Parry
- 15Dunachie
- 19Mulvanny
- 22Duncan
- Referee:
- Gavin Duncan
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away4
Live Text
Erik Sula (Clyde) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box following a corner.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Arron Darge.
Foul by Mouhamed Niang (Cove Rangers).
Euan Cameron (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Peter Grant (Clyde) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Mark Reynolds.
Attempt missed. Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Jack Leighfield.
Goal!
Goal! Cove Rangers 3, Clyde 1. Rumarn Burrell (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mark Reynolds following a set piece situation.
Mark Gallagher (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Euan Cameron (Clyde).
Attempt saved. Tyler Mykyta (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Mark Gallagher (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Barry Cuddihy (Clyde).
Attempt blocked. Rumarn Burrell (Cove Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Cove Rangers 2, Clyde 1. Rumarn Burrell (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kyle Connell.
Goal! Cove Rangers 1, Clyde 1. Martin Rennie (Clyde) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty Clyde. Ross Forbes draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Tyler Mykyta (Cove Rangers) after a foul in the penalty area.