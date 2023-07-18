Close menu
Scottish League Cup - Group C
HamiltonHamilton Academical1BrechinBrechin City0

Hamilton Academical v Brechin City

Scottish League Cup

Line-ups

Hamilton

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Smith
  • 2Tumilty
  • 12Longridge
  • 4Kilday
  • 3Hendrie
  • 14MacDonald
  • 8Martin
  • 7Tait
  • 20Winter
  • 9O'Hara
  • 17Murray

Substitutes

  • 5Owens
  • 6Barjonas
  • 10Zanatta
  • 11Smith
  • 15McGinn
  • 16McGlynn
  • 18Newbury
  • 19Oné
  • 21Lane

Brechin

Formation 5-4-1

  • 1Wilson
  • 2Mudie
  • 6Spark
  • 5Thomson
  • 4Martin
  • 3McHattie
  • 16McArthurBooked at 7mins
  • 17Moreland
  • 7Scott
  • 11Macleod
  • 9McGrath

Substitutes

  • 8Patrick
  • 12Cruickshank
  • 15Heenan
  • 18Loudon
  • 19White
  • 23McCabe
Referee:
Iain Snedden

Match Stats

Home TeamHamiltonAway TeamBrechin
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home7
Away2
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home4
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Jackson Longridge (Hamilton Academical).

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kevin McHattie (Brechin City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  3. Post update

    Fraser Macleod (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Dylan Tait (Hamilton Academical).

  5. Post update

    Foul by Kyle MacDonald (Hamilton Academical).

  6. Post update

    Lewis Martin (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Euan Spark.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Chris Mudie.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Dylan Tait (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kevin O'Hara (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

  11. Post update

    Goal! Hamilton Academical 1, Brechin City 0. Kevin O'Hara (Hamilton Academical) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  12. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Hamish Thomson (Brechin City) after a foul in the penalty area.

  13. Post update

    Kevin O'Hara (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Kevin McHattie.

  15. Post update

    Hamish Thomson (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Scott Martin (Hamilton Academical).

  17. Post update

    Michael McArthur (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Dylan Tait (Hamilton Academical).

  19. Post update

    Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Jamie Smith.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Fraser Macleod (Brechin City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr21102115
2Stenhousemuir21011103
3Stirling20201102
4Alloa10100001
5St Johnstone100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk11001013
2Partick Thistle20202203
3The Spartans21011103
4Peterhead10101101
5Dundee Utd201112-11

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hamilton22004136
2Livingston11003033
3Cove Rangers11003123
4Clyde200226-40
5Brechin200204-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morton22004136
2Ross County11005143
3FC Edinburgh00000000
4Kelty Hearts100113-20
5Stranraer200216-50

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Airdrieonians11002023
2Inverness CT21012203
3Dumbarton210112-13
4Dundee10100001
5Bonnyrigg Rose201112-11

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline21103125
2Kilmarnock11003033
3Raith Rovers20201102
4Albion10100001
5Annan Athletic200205-50

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1East Fife21101015
2Motherwell21012113
3Queen of Sth11001013
4Queen's Park10100001
5Elgin200203-30

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forfar22002026
2Montrose21011103
3Arbroath00000000
4Cowdenbeath100101-10
5St Mirren100101-10
Top Stories