Hamilton Academical v Brechin City

Delay in match because of an injury Jackson Longridge (Hamilton Academical).
Line-ups
Hamilton
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Smith
- 2Tumilty
- 12Longridge
- 4Kilday
- 3Hendrie
- 14MacDonald
- 8Martin
- 7Tait
- 20Winter
- 9O'Hara
- 17Murray
Substitutes
- 5Owens
- 6Barjonas
- 10Zanatta
- 11Smith
- 15McGinn
- 16McGlynn
- 18Newbury
- 19Oné
- 21Lane
Brechin
Formation 5-4-1
- 1Wilson
- 2Mudie
- 6Spark
- 5Thomson
- 4Martin
- 3McHattie
- 16McArthurBooked at 7mins
- 17Moreland
- 7Scott
- 11Macleod
- 9McGrath
Substitutes
- 8Patrick
- 12Cruickshank
- 15Heenan
- 18Loudon
- 19White
- 23McCabe
- Referee:
- Iain Snedden
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away3
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Attempt missed. Kevin McHattie (Brechin City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Post update
Fraser Macleod (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Dylan Tait (Hamilton Academical).
Post update
Foul by Kyle MacDonald (Hamilton Academical).
Post update
Lewis Martin (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Euan Spark.
Post update
Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Chris Mudie.
Post update
Attempt saved. Dylan Tait (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kevin O'Hara (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Post update
Goal! Hamilton Academical 1, Brechin City 0. Kevin O'Hara (Hamilton Academical) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Hamish Thomson (Brechin City) after a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Kevin O'Hara (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Kevin McHattie.
Post update
Hamish Thomson (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Scott Martin (Hamilton Academical).
Post update
Michael McArthur (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Dylan Tait (Hamilton Academical).
Post update
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Jamie Smith.
Post update
Attempt saved. Fraser Macleod (Brechin City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.