East Fife v Elgin City

Goal! East Fife 2, Elgin City 0. Nathan Austin (East Fife) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jack Healy.
Line-ups
East Fife
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Fleming
- 15Philp
- 5Page
- 22Easton
- 3Newton
- 18Walls
- 6McManus
- 10Trouten
- 11Healy
- 14Austin
- 9Shepherd
Substitutes
- 4Millar
- 7Schiavone
- 8Slattery
- 12Nicol
- 16Cunningham
- 17Docherty
- 19Murray
- 21Beveridge
- 23Comerford
Elgin
Formation 4-5-1
- 1Hoban
- 12Cairns
- 23Draper
- 14McKenzie
- 22MacLeman
- 7Dingwall
- 8Cameron
- 20MacInnes
- 18Lawrence
- 27Mitchell
- 16Harvey
Substitutes
- 6MacEwan
- 17Taylor
- 19Jamieson
- 24Hayllar
- 28McHale
- Referee:
- Steven Kirkland
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away7
Live Text
Goal!
Ross Philp (East Fife) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Dylan Lawrence (Elgin City).
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Ryan MacLeman.
Attempt missed. Liam Newton (East Fife) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Nathan Austin (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Brian Cameron (Elgin City).
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Brian Easton.
Foul by Brian Easton (East Fife).
Daniel Hoban (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Brodie Mitchell.
Liam Newton (East Fife) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kenny MacInnes (Elgin City).
Scott Shepherd (East Fife) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Owen Cairns (Elgin City).
Jack Healy (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Liam Harvey (Elgin City).
Scott Shepherd (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Blair McKenzie (Elgin City).
Attempt missed. Russell Dingwall (Elgin City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.