Scottish League Cup - Group G
East FifeEast Fife2ElginElgin City0

East Fife v Elgin City

Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Line-ups

East Fife

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Fleming
  • 15Philp
  • 5Page
  • 22Easton
  • 3Newton
  • 18Walls
  • 6McManus
  • 10Trouten
  • 11Healy
  • 14Austin
  • 9Shepherd

Substitutes

  • 4Millar
  • 7Schiavone
  • 8Slattery
  • 12Nicol
  • 16Cunningham
  • 17Docherty
  • 19Murray
  • 21Beveridge
  • 23Comerford

Elgin

Formation 4-5-1

  • 1Hoban
  • 12Cairns
  • 23Draper
  • 14McKenzie
  • 22MacLeman
  • 7Dingwall
  • 8Cameron
  • 20MacInnes
  • 18Lawrence
  • 27Mitchell
  • 16Harvey

Substitutes

  • 6MacEwan
  • 17Taylor
  • 19Jamieson
  • 24Hayllar
  • 28McHale
Referee:
Steven Kirkland

Match Stats

Home TeamEast FifeAway TeamElgin
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home3
Away1
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away7

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! East Fife 2, Elgin City 0. Nathan Austin (East Fife) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jack Healy.

  2. Post update

    Ross Philp (East Fife) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Dylan Lawrence (Elgin City).

  4. Post update

    Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Ryan MacLeman.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Liam Newton (East Fife) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

  6. Post update

    Nathan Austin (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Brian Cameron (Elgin City).

  8. Post update

    Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Brian Easton.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Brian Easton (East Fife).

  10. Post update

    Daniel Hoban (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Brodie Mitchell.

  12. Post update

    Liam Newton (East Fife) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Kenny MacInnes (Elgin City).

  14. Post update

    Scott Shepherd (East Fife) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Owen Cairns (Elgin City).

  16. Post update

    Jack Healy (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Liam Harvey (Elgin City).

  18. Post update

    Scott Shepherd (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Blair McKenzie (Elgin City).

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Russell Dingwall (Elgin City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr21102115
2Stenhousemuir21011103
3Stirling20201102
4Alloa10100001
5St Johnstone100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk11001013
2Partick Thistle20202203
3The Spartans21011103
4Peterhead10101101
5Dundee Utd201112-11

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hamilton22004136
2Livingston11003033
3Cove Rangers11003123
4Clyde200226-40
5Brechin200204-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morton22004136
2Ross County11005143
3FC Edinburgh00000000
4Kelty Hearts100113-20
5Stranraer200216-50

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Airdrieonians11002023
2Inverness CT21012203
3Dumbarton210112-13
4Dundee10100001
5Bonnyrigg Rose201112-11

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline21103125
2Kilmarnock11003033
3Raith Rovers20201102
4Albion10100001
5Annan Athletic200205-50

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1East Fife21102025
2Motherwell21103124
3Queen of Sth10101101
4Queen's Park10100001
5Elgin200204-40

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forfar22003036
2Montrose210112-13
3Arbroath00000000
4Cowdenbeath100101-10
5St Mirren100101-10
View full Scottish League Cup tables

