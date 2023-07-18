Close menu
Scottish League Cup - Group G
Queen of SthQueen of the South1MotherwellMotherwell0

Queen of the South v Motherwell

Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Line-ups

Queen of Sth

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Botterill
  • 2Houston
  • 5McKay
  • 15McClelland
  • 23Logan
  • 7McKechnie
  • 6CochraneBooked at 33mins
  • 18Mimnaugh
  • 11McGuffie
  • 10Connelly
  • 9Reilly

Substitutes

  • 8Todd
  • 20Irving
  • 21Johnson
  • 28Johnstone
  • 29Burns
  • 30Walker
  • 32Currie
  • 37Foster
  • 38Mendy

Motherwell

Formation 5-3-2

  • 13Oxborough
  • 2O'Donnell
  • 5Mugabi
  • 4Lamie
  • 16McGinn
  • 77Souaré
  • 38Miller
  • 8Slattery
  • 7Spittal
  • 9Obika
  • 30Ferrie

Substitutes

  • 1Kelly
  • 6Maguire
  • 12Paton
  • 15Casey
  • 19McGinley
  • 20Blaney
  • 28Wilson
  • 39Ross
  • 99Wilkinson
Referee:
Craig Napier

Match Stats

Home TeamQueen of SthAway TeamMotherwell
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home2
Away5
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home1
Away4
Fouls
Home6
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jonathan Obika (Motherwell) right footed shot from very close range is saved.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Reegan Mimnaugh (Queen of the South).

  3. Post update

    Callum Slattery (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Booking

    Harry Cochrane (Queen of the South) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Harry Cochrane (Queen of the South).

  6. Post update

    Blair Spittal (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Cammy Logan (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Mark Ferrie (Motherwell).

  9. Post update

    Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Ricki Lamie.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Lee Connelly (Queen of the South).

  11. Post update

    Callum Slattery (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Kyle McClelland (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Callum Slattery (Motherwell).

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lennon Miller (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Gavin Reilly (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Craig McGuffie.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lennon Miller (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Kieran McKechnie (Queen of the South).

  19. Post update

    Callum Slattery (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  20. Goal!

    Goal! Queen of the South 1, Motherwell 0. Kieran McKechnie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr21102115
2Stenhousemuir21011103
3Stirling20201102
4Alloa10100001
5St Johnstone100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk11001013
2Partick Thistle20202203
3The Spartans21011103
4Peterhead10101101
5Dundee Utd201112-11

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hamilton22004136
2Livingston11003033
3Cove Rangers11003123
4Clyde200226-40
5Brechin200204-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morton22004136
2Ross County11005143
3FC Edinburgh00000000
4Kelty Hearts100113-20
5Stranraer200216-50

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Airdrieonians11002023
2Inverness CT21012203
3Dumbarton210112-13
4Dundee10100001
5Bonnyrigg Rose201112-11

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline21103125
2Kilmarnock11003033
3Raith Rovers20201102
4Albion10100001
5Annan Athletic200205-50

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1East Fife21101015
2Motherwell21012113
3Queen of Sth11001013
4Queen's Park10100001
5Elgin200203-30

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forfar22002026
2Montrose21011103
3Arbroath00000000
4Cowdenbeath100101-10
5St Mirren100101-10
View full Scottish League Cup tables

