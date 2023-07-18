Queen of the South v Motherwell

Attempt saved. Jonathan Obika (Motherwell) right footed shot from very close range is saved.
Line-ups
Queen of Sth
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Botterill
- 2Houston
- 5McKay
- 15McClelland
- 23Logan
- 7McKechnie
- 6CochraneBooked at 33mins
- 18Mimnaugh
- 11McGuffie
- 10Connelly
- 9Reilly
Substitutes
- 8Todd
- 20Irving
- 21Johnson
- 28Johnstone
- 29Burns
- 30Walker
- 32Currie
- 37Foster
- 38Mendy
Motherwell
Formation 5-3-2
- 13Oxborough
- 2O'Donnell
- 5Mugabi
- 4Lamie
- 16McGinn
- 77Souaré
- 38Miller
- 8Slattery
- 7Spittal
- 9Obika
- 30Ferrie
Substitutes
- 1Kelly
- 6Maguire
- 12Paton
- 15Casey
- 19McGinley
- 20Blaney
- 28Wilson
- 39Ross
- 99Wilkinson
- Referee:
- Craig Napier
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away5
Live Text
Foul by Reegan Mimnaugh (Queen of the South).
Callum Slattery (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Harry Cochrane (Queen of the South) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Harry Cochrane (Queen of the South).
Blair Spittal (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Cammy Logan (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Mark Ferrie (Motherwell).
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Ricki Lamie.
Foul by Lee Connelly (Queen of the South).
Post update
Callum Slattery (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kyle McClelland (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Callum Slattery (Motherwell).
Attempt saved. Lennon Miller (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Gavin Reilly (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Craig McGuffie.
Attempt saved. Lennon Miller (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Kieran McKechnie (Queen of the South).
Callum Slattery (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Queen of the South 1, Motherwell 0. Kieran McKechnie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.