Scottish League Cup - Group H
MontroseMontrose0ForfarForfar Athletic2

Montrose v Forfar Athletic

Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Line-ups

Montrose

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Gill
  • 2Williamson
  • 4Quinn
  • 14Dillon
  • 18Towler
  • 7WebsterBooked at 38mins
  • 6Masson
  • 22Brown
  • 10Gardyne
  • 9McAllister
  • 12Hester

Substitutes

  • 8Watson
  • 11Lyons
  • 15Grant
  • 16Batchelor
  • 17Shrive
  • 19Giacomini
  • 21Matthews
  • 23Pires Machado

Forfar

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1McCallum
  • 5Allan
  • 6Morrison
  • 15Hutchinson
  • 2Nditi
  • 10Whatley
  • 16Robson
  • 8Moore
  • 11Inglis
  • 9Skelly
  • 14Ross

Substitutes

  • 3Brindley
  • 7Thomson
  • 17Watson
  • 18Paterson
  • 21Paris
Referee:
George Calder

Match Stats

Home TeamMontroseAway TeamForfar
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home4
Away7
Shots on Target
Home1
Away5
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home5
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt saved. Michael Gardyne (Montrose) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  2. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  3. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Craig Brown (Montrose).

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Montrose 0, Forfar Athletic 2. Seb Ross (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner following a corner.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Seán Dillon.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kieran Inglis (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner.

  7. Booking

    Graham Webster (Montrose) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Josh Skelly (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Graham Webster (Montrose).

  10. Post update

    Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Stuart Morrison.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Finn Robson (Forfar Athletic).

  12. Post update

    Rory McAllister (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Goal! Montrose 0, Forfar Athletic 1. Josh Skelly (Forfar Athletic) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  14. Post update

    Penalty Forfar Athletic. Seb Ross draws a foul in the penalty area.

  15. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Evan Towler (Montrose) after a foul in the penalty area.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Graham Webster (Montrose) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Callum Moore.

  18. Post update

    Josh Skelly (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Seán Dillon (Montrose).

  20. Post update

    Foul by Josh Skelly (Forfar Athletic).

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr21102115
2Stenhousemuir21011103
3Stirling20201102
4Alloa10100001
5St Johnstone100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk11001013
2Partick Thistle20202203
3The Spartans21011103
4Peterhead10101101
5Dundee Utd201112-11

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hamilton22004136
2Livingston11003033
3Cove Rangers11003123
4Clyde200226-40
5Brechin200204-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morton22004136
2Ross County11005143
3FC Edinburgh00000000
4Kelty Hearts100113-20
5Stranraer200216-50

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Airdrieonians11002023
2Inverness CT21012203
3Dumbarton210112-13
4Dundee10100001
5Bonnyrigg Rose201112-11

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline21103125
2Kilmarnock11003033
3Raith Rovers20201102
4Albion10100001
5Annan Athletic200205-50

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1East Fife21102025
2Motherwell21103124
3Queen of Sth10101101
4Queen's Park10100001
5Elgin200204-40

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forfar22003036
2Montrose210112-13
3Arbroath00000000
4Cowdenbeath100101-10
5St Mirren100101-10
View full Scottish League Cup tables

Top Stories