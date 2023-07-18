Montrose v Forfar Athletic

Attempt saved. Michael Gardyne (Montrose) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Line-ups
Montrose
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Gill
- 2Williamson
- 4Quinn
- 14Dillon
- 18Towler
- 7WebsterBooked at 38mins
- 6Masson
- 22Brown
- 10Gardyne
- 9McAllister
- 12Hester
Substitutes
- 8Watson
- 11Lyons
- 15Grant
- 16Batchelor
- 17Shrive
- 19Giacomini
- 21Matthews
- 23Pires Machado
Forfar
Formation 3-4-3
- 1McCallum
- 5Allan
- 6Morrison
- 15Hutchinson
- 2Nditi
- 10Whatley
- 16Robson
- 8Moore
- 11Inglis
- 9Skelly
- 14Ross
Substitutes
- 3Brindley
- 7Thomson
- 17Watson
- 18Paterson
- 21Paris
- Referee:
- George Calder
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away5
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away5
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Craig Brown (Montrose).
Goal!
Goal! Montrose 0, Forfar Athletic 2. Seb Ross (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Seán Dillon.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kieran Inglis (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Booking
Graham Webster (Montrose) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Josh Skelly (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Graham Webster (Montrose).
Post update
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Stuart Morrison.
Post update
Foul by Finn Robson (Forfar Athletic).
Post update
Rory McAllister (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Goal! Montrose 0, Forfar Athletic 1. Josh Skelly (Forfar Athletic) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Penalty Forfar Athletic. Seb Ross draws a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Evan Towler (Montrose) after a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Graham Webster (Montrose) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Callum Moore.
Post update
Josh Skelly (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Seán Dillon (Montrose).
Post update
Foul by Josh Skelly (Forfar Athletic).