Scottish League Cup - Group D
MortonGreenock Morton1StranraerStranraer0

Greenock Morton v Stranraer

Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Line-ups

Morton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Mullen
  • 4O'Connor
  • 5Baird
  • 15Broadfoot
  • 6Waters
  • 8Blues
  • 21Gillespie
  • 10Quitongo
  • 14Crawford
  • 7Boyd
  • 9Muirhead

Substitutes

  • 17McGrattan
  • 18Garrity
  • 19Bearne
  • 25King

Stranraer

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1McDonald
  • 22McIntosh
  • 5Ross
  • 4Girvan
  • 16Forrest
  • 8Gallagher
  • 23Grant
  • 6Hughes
  • 18Fleming
  • 11Dolan
  • 7Armour

Substitutes

  • 2Robertson
  • 9Orr
  • 13O'Connor
  • 14Hawkshaw
  • 21McKane
  • 24Phillips
Referee:
Steven McLean

Match Stats

Home TeamMortonAway TeamStranraer
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home8
Away2
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home2
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Steven Boyd (Greenock Morton) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Greenock Morton. Conceded by Matty Grant.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jack Baird (Greenock Morton) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Greenock Morton. Conceded by Kyle Girvan.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ben Armour (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Robbie Muirhead (Greenock Morton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  7. Post update

    Grant Gillespie (Greenock Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Kyle Fleming (Stranraer).

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Greenock Morton 1, Stranraer 0. Jack Baird (Greenock Morton) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Robbie Muirhead following a corner.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kirk Broadfoot (Greenock Morton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Greenock Morton. Conceded by Martin McDonald.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Steven Boyd (Greenock Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Jai Quitongo (Greenock Morton).

  14. Post update

    Craig Ross (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Grant Gillespie.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. James Dolan (Stranraer) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Calum Waters (Greenock Morton).

  18. Post update

    Kyle Fleming (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Greenock Morton. Conceded by Martin McDonald.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Cameron Blues (Greenock Morton) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr21102115
2Stenhousemuir21011103
3Stirling20201102
4Alloa10100001
5St Johnstone100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk11001013
2Partick Thistle20202203
3The Spartans21011103
4Peterhead10101101
5Dundee Utd201112-11

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hamilton22004136
2Livingston11003033
3Cove Rangers11003123
4Clyde200226-40
5Brechin200204-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morton22004136
2Ross County11005143
3FC Edinburgh00000000
4Kelty Hearts100113-20
5Stranraer200216-50

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Airdrieonians11002023
2Inverness CT21012203
3Dumbarton210112-13
4Dundee10100001
5Bonnyrigg Rose201112-11

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline21103125
2Kilmarnock11003033
3Raith Rovers20201102
4Albion10100001
5Annan Athletic200205-50

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1East Fife21101015
2Motherwell21012113
3Queen of Sth11001013
4Queen's Park10100001
5Elgin200203-30

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forfar22002026
2Montrose21011103
3Arbroath00000000
4Cowdenbeath100101-10
5St Mirren100101-10
View full Scottish League Cup tables

