Greenock Morton v Stranraer

Attempt missed. Steven Boyd (Greenock Morton) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
Line-ups
Morton
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Mullen
- 4O'Connor
- 5Baird
- 15Broadfoot
- 6Waters
- 8Blues
- 21Gillespie
- 10Quitongo
- 14Crawford
- 7Boyd
- 9Muirhead
Substitutes
- 17McGrattan
- 18Garrity
- 19Bearne
- 25King
Stranraer
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1McDonald
- 22McIntosh
- 5Ross
- 4Girvan
- 16Forrest
- 8Gallagher
- 23Grant
- 6Hughes
- 18Fleming
- 11Dolan
- 7Armour
Substitutes
- 2Robertson
- 9Orr
- 13O'Connor
- 14Hawkshaw
- 21McKane
- 24Phillips
- Referee:
- Steven McLean
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away2
Live Text
Corner, Greenock Morton. Conceded by Matty Grant.
Attempt missed. Jack Baird (Greenock Morton) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
Corner, Greenock Morton. Conceded by Kyle Girvan.
Attempt saved. Ben Armour (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Robbie Muirhead (Greenock Morton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Grant Gillespie (Greenock Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kyle Fleming (Stranraer).
Goal!
Goal! Greenock Morton 1, Stranraer 0. Jack Baird (Greenock Morton) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Robbie Muirhead following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Kirk Broadfoot (Greenock Morton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Greenock Morton. Conceded by Martin McDonald.
Attempt saved. Steven Boyd (Greenock Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Jai Quitongo (Greenock Morton).
Craig Ross (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Grant Gillespie.
Attempt blocked. James Dolan (Stranraer) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Calum Waters (Greenock Morton).
Kyle Fleming (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Greenock Morton. Conceded by Martin McDonald.
Attempt saved. Cameron Blues (Greenock Morton) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.