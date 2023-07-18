Dunfermline Athletic v Annan Athletic

Attempt saved. Lewis McCann (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Line-ups
Dunfermline
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Mehmet
- 15Fisher
- 4Benedictus
- 12Breen
- 2Comrie
- 8Chalmers
- 6Otoo
- 3Edwards
- 10ToddSubstituted forTodat 28'minutes
- 9Wighton
- 11McCann
Substitutes
- 18Allan
- 19Fenton
- 26Sutherland
- 28Tod
- 29Hoggan
- 44Little
Annan Athletic
Formation 4-5-1
- 1Fleming
- 2Hooper
- 5Douglas
- 6Swinglehurst
- 4Campbell
- 9Galloway
- 8Docherty
- 11Gibson
- 7Luissint
- 3Muir
- 10Goss
Substitutes
- 12Mitchell
- 14Glenn
- 15Cranston
- 16Dixon
- 17Johnston
- 18Jamieson
- Referee:
- Lloyd Wilson
- Attendance:
- 1,364
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away3
Live Text
Attempt blocked. Josh Edwards (Dunfermline Athletic) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Joe Chalmers (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Benjamin Luissint (Annan Athletic).
Attempt blocked. Ewan Otoo (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Andy Tod (Dunfermline Athletic).
Post update
William Gibson (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. William Gibson (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Tommy Goss (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Andy Tod replaces Matthew Todd because of an injury.
Goal!
Own Goal by Matty Douglas, Annan Athletic. Dunfermline Athletic 2, Annan Athletic 0.
Attempt saved. Dominic Docherty (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Dunfermline Athletic 1, Annan Athletic 0. Sam Fisher (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joe Chalmers following a set piece situation.
Scott Hooper (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lewis McCann (Dunfermline Athletic).
Attempt missed. Lewis McCann (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Matthew Todd (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Josh Galloway (Annan Athletic).
Attempt missed. Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Rhys Breen.