Close menu
Scottish League Cup - Group F
DunfermlineDunfermline2Annan AthleticAnnan Athletic0

Dunfermline Athletic v Annan Athletic

Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Line-ups

Dunfermline

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Mehmet
  • 15Fisher
  • 4Benedictus
  • 12Breen
  • 2Comrie
  • 8Chalmers
  • 6Otoo
  • 3Edwards
  • 10ToddSubstituted forTodat 28'minutes
  • 9Wighton
  • 11McCann

Substitutes

  • 18Allan
  • 19Fenton
  • 26Sutherland
  • 28Tod
  • 29Hoggan
  • 44Little

Annan Athletic

Formation 4-5-1

  • 1Fleming
  • 2Hooper
  • 5Douglas
  • 6Swinglehurst
  • 4Campbell
  • 9Galloway
  • 8Docherty
  • 11Gibson
  • 7Luissint
  • 3Muir
  • 10Goss

Substitutes

  • 12Mitchell
  • 14Glenn
  • 15Cranston
  • 16Dixon
  • 17Johnston
  • 18Jamieson
Referee:
Lloyd Wilson
Attendance:
1,364

Match Stats

Home TeamDunfermlineAway TeamAnnan Athletic
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home8
Away6
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lewis McCann (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  2. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Josh Edwards (Dunfermline Athletic) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

  3. Post update

    Joe Chalmers (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Benjamin Luissint (Annan Athletic).

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ewan Otoo (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Andy Tod (Dunfermline Athletic).

  7. Post update

    William Gibson (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. William Gibson (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tommy Goss (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Andy Tod replaces Matthew Todd because of an injury.

  11. Goal!

    Own Goal by Matty Douglas, Annan Athletic. Dunfermline Athletic 2, Annan Athletic 0.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Dominic Docherty (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Dunfermline Athletic 1, Annan Athletic 0. Sam Fisher (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joe Chalmers following a set piece situation.

  14. Post update

    Scott Hooper (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Lewis McCann (Dunfermline Athletic).

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lewis McCann (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Matthew Todd (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  18. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Josh Galloway (Annan Athletic).

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Rhys Breen.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr21102115
2Stenhousemuir21011103
3Stirling20201102
4Alloa10100001
5St Johnstone100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk11001013
2Partick Thistle20202203
3The Spartans21011103
4Peterhead10101101
5Dundee Utd201112-11

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hamilton22004136
2Livingston11003033
3Cove Rangers11003123
4Clyde200226-40
5Brechin200204-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morton22004136
2Ross County11005143
3FC Edinburgh00000000
4Kelty Hearts100113-20
5Stranraer200216-50

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Airdrieonians11002023
2Inverness CT21012203
3Dumbarton210112-13
4Dundee10100001
5Bonnyrigg Rose201112-11

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline21103125
2Kilmarnock11003033
3Raith Rovers20201102
4Albion10100001
5Annan Athletic200205-50

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1East Fife21102025
2Motherwell21103124
3Queen of Sth10101101
4Queen's Park10100001
5Elgin200204-40

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forfar22003036
2Montrose210112-13
3Arbroath00000000
4Cowdenbeath100101-10
5St Mirren100101-10
View full Scottish League Cup tables

Top Stories