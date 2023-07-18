Raith Rovers v Albion Rovers

Attempt saved. Jamie Gullan (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal.
Line-ups
Raith Rovers
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Dabrowski
- 24McGill
- 5Watson
- 15Corr
- 3Dick
- 23Easton
- 16Stanton
- 14Mullin
- 10Vaughan
- 11Smith
- 9Gullan
Substitutes
- 13McNeil
- 17Thomson
- 25Arnott
- 26Mitchell
- 30Masson
Albion
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Connelly
- 2Fernie
- 5Fagan
- 21Duffy
- 15McColl
- 8McMahon
- 16Duncan
- 6Wilson
- 10McCaw
- 9Joseph
- 14Bevan
Substitutes
- 12McMenemy
- 17Walker
- 18Paterson
- 19Tran
- 20Prince
- 22Henderson
- Referee:
- Colin Steven
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home70%
- Away30%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home6
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away2
Live Text
Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Kevin Dabrowski.
Attempt saved. Joe Bevan (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Jamie Gullan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Sean Fagan.
Foul by Keith Watson (Raith Rovers).
Conor Duffy (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Adam Fernie.
Post update
Attempt saved. Dylan Easton (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Scott McGill (Raith Rovers).
Alex McCaw (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Liam Dick (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joe Bevan (Albion Rovers).
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Dom McMahon.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Sean Fagan.
Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Kevin Dabrowski.
Foul by Keith Watson (Raith Rovers).
Niyah Joseph (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Liam Dick (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from very close range is too high following a corner.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Conor Duffy.