Scottish League Cup - Group F
Raith RoversRaith Rovers0AlbionAlbion Rovers0

Raith Rovers v Albion Rovers

Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Line-ups

Raith Rovers

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Dabrowski
  • 24McGill
  • 5Watson
  • 15Corr
  • 3Dick
  • 23Easton
  • 16Stanton
  • 14Mullin
  • 10Vaughan
  • 11Smith
  • 9Gullan

Substitutes

  • 13McNeil
  • 17Thomson
  • 25Arnott
  • 26Mitchell
  • 30Masson

Albion

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Connelly
  • 2Fernie
  • 5Fagan
  • 21Duffy
  • 15McColl
  • 8McMahon
  • 16Duncan
  • 6Wilson
  • 10McCaw
  • 9Joseph
  • 14Bevan

Substitutes

  • 12McMenemy
  • 17Walker
  • 18Paterson
  • 19Tran
  • 20Prince
  • 22Henderson
Referee:
Colin Steven

Match Stats

Home TeamRaith RoversAway TeamAlbion
Possession
Home70%
Away30%
Shots
Home5
Away2
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home6
Away2
Fouls
Home4
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jamie Gullan (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Kevin Dabrowski.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Joe Bevan (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jamie Gullan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Sean Fagan.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Keith Watson (Raith Rovers).

  7. Post update

    Conor Duffy (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Adam Fernie.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Dylan Easton (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Scott McGill (Raith Rovers).

  11. Post update

    Alex McCaw (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Liam Dick (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Joe Bevan (Albion Rovers).

  14. Post update

    Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Dom McMahon.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Sean Fagan.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Kevin Dabrowski.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Keith Watson (Raith Rovers).

  18. Post update

    Niyah Joseph (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Liam Dick (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from very close range is too high following a corner.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Conor Duffy.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr21102115
2Stenhousemuir21011103
3Stirling20201102
4Alloa10100001
5St Johnstone100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk11001013
2Partick Thistle20202203
3The Spartans21011103
4Peterhead10101101
5Dundee Utd201112-11

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hamilton22004136
2Livingston11003033
3Cove Rangers11003123
4Clyde200226-40
5Brechin200204-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morton22004136
2Ross County11005143
3FC Edinburgh00000000
4Kelty Hearts100113-20
5Stranraer200216-50

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Airdrieonians11002023
2Inverness CT21012203
3Dumbarton210112-13
4Dundee10100001
5Bonnyrigg Rose201112-11

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline21103125
2Kilmarnock11003033
3Raith Rovers20201102
4Albion10100001
5Annan Athletic200205-50

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1East Fife21102025
2Motherwell21103124
3Queen of Sth10101101
4Queen's Park10100001
5Elgin200204-40

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forfar22003036
2Montrose210112-13
3Arbroath00000000
4Cowdenbeath100101-10
5St Mirren100101-10
Top Stories