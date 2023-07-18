Close menu
Scottish League Cup - Group B
Dundee UtdDundee United1Partick ThistlePartick Thistle1

Dundee United v Partick Thistle

Line-ups

Dundee Utd

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Walton
  • 22Freeman
  • 5Denham
  • 4Holt
  • 33McMann
  • 23Docherty
  • 14Sibbald
  • 28Anim Cudjoe
  • 18Fotheringham
  • 21Glass
  • 32Watt

Substitutes

  • 6Graham
  • 8Grimshaw
  • 9Moult
  • 11Chalmers
  • 13Newman
  • 15Middleton
  • 17Meekison
  • 26Mochrie
  • 27Macleod

Partick Thistle

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 31Mitchell
  • 29Mackenzie
  • 5Muirhead
  • 4Williams
  • 3Milne
  • 26Stanway
  • 8Bannigan
  • 11Lawless
  • 22WilliamsonBooked at 22mins
  • 21Fitzpatrick
  • 9Graham

Substitutes

  • 1Sneddon
  • 10Dowds
  • 24McCready
  • 27Lyon
  • 30Stevenson
  • 33Taggart
Referee:
Matthew MacDermid

Match Stats

Home TeamDundee UtdAway TeamPartick Thistle
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home5
Away4
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Harry Milne (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Kieran Freeman (Dundee United).

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Dundee United 1, Partick Thistle 1. Brian Graham (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ben Williamson.

  4. Post update

    Brian Graham (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Ollie Denham (Dundee United).

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Brian Graham (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Brian Graham (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mathew Anim Cudjoe (Dundee United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  9. Booking

    Ben Williamson (Partick Thistle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Ben Williamson (Partick Thistle).

  11. Post update

    Kai Fotheringham (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Ben Stanway (Partick Thistle).

  13. Post update

    Craig Sibbald (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Dundee United 1, Partick Thistle 0. Craig Sibbald (Dundee United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Declan Glass.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Aidan Fitzpatrick (Partick Thistle).

  16. Post update

    Kieran Freeman (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Craig Sibbald (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kevin Holt (Dundee United) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Harry Milne.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Declan Glass (Dundee United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr21102115
2Stenhousemuir21011103
3Stirling20201102
4Alloa10100001
5St Johnstone100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk11001013
2Partick Thistle20202203
3The Spartans21011103
4Peterhead10101101
5Dundee Utd201112-11

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hamilton22004136
2Livingston11003033
3Cove Rangers11003123
4Clyde200226-40
5Brechin200204-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morton22004136
2Ross County11005143
3FC Edinburgh00000000
4Kelty Hearts100113-20
5Stranraer200216-50

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Airdrieonians11002023
2Inverness CT21012203
3Dumbarton210112-13
4Dundee10100001
5Bonnyrigg Rose201112-11

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline21103125
2Kilmarnock11003033
3Raith Rovers20201102
4Albion10100001
5Annan Athletic200205-50

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1East Fife21101015
2Motherwell21012113
3Queen of Sth11001013
4Queen's Park10100001
5Elgin200203-30

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forfar22002026
2Montrose21011103
3Arbroath00000000
4Cowdenbeath100101-10
5St Mirren100101-10
Top Stories