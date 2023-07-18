Dundee United v Partick Thistle

Harry Milne (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Dundee Utd
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Walton
- 22Freeman
- 5Denham
- 4Holt
- 33McMann
- 23Docherty
- 14Sibbald
- 28Anim Cudjoe
- 18Fotheringham
- 21Glass
- 32Watt
Substitutes
- 6Graham
- 8Grimshaw
- 9Moult
- 11Chalmers
- 13Newman
- 15Middleton
- 17Meekison
- 26Mochrie
- 27Macleod
Partick Thistle
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 31Mitchell
- 29Mackenzie
- 5Muirhead
- 4Williams
- 3Milne
- 26Stanway
- 8Bannigan
- 11Lawless
- 22WilliamsonBooked at 22mins
- 21Fitzpatrick
- 9Graham
Substitutes
- 1Sneddon
- 10Dowds
- 24McCready
- 27Lyon
- 30Stevenson
- 33Taggart
- Referee:
- Matthew MacDermid
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away6
Live Text
Foul by Kieran Freeman (Dundee United).
Goal!
Goal! Dundee United 1, Partick Thistle 1. Brian Graham (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ben Williamson.
Brian Graham (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ollie Denham (Dundee United).
Attempt missed. Brian Graham (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Brian Graham (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Mathew Anim Cudjoe (Dundee United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Ben Williamson (Partick Thistle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ben Williamson (Partick Thistle).
Kai Fotheringham (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ben Stanway (Partick Thistle).
Craig Sibbald (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Dundee United 1, Partick Thistle 0. Craig Sibbald (Dundee United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Declan Glass.
Foul by Aidan Fitzpatrick (Partick Thistle).
Kieran Freeman (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Craig Sibbald (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Kevin Holt (Dundee United) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Harry Milne.
Attempt missed. Declan Glass (Dundee United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.