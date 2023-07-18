Close menu
Scottish League Cup - Group B
The SpartansThe Spartans0FalkirkFalkirk1

Spartans v Falkirk

Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Line-ups

The Spartans

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Carswell
  • 2Watson
  • 5Sonkur
  • 4Waugh
  • 3Newman
  • 8Craigen
  • 6Whyte
  • 7Dishington
  • 11Russell
  • 10Denholm
  • 9Henderson

Substitutes

  • 12Brown
  • 14Lamont
  • 15Tapping
  • 16Morrison
  • 17Brown
  • 18Jones
  • 19Meek
  • 20Armstrong
  • 21Allan

Falkirk

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Long
  • 14Yeats
  • 6Donaldson
  • 2Lang
  • 26Mackie
  • 21Lawal
  • 4McGinn
  • 8Spencer
  • 7Morrison
  • 17MacIver
  • 11Agyeman

Substitutes

  • 3McCann
  • 22McKay
  • 27Hayward
  • 29Miller
  • 30Honeyman
  • 32Walker
  • 33Sinclair
Referee:
Duncan Williams

Match Stats

Home TeamThe SpartansAway TeamFalkirk
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home2
Away6
Shots on Target
Home0
Away4
Corners
Home3
Away6
Fouls
Home4
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Finn Yeats (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Sam Newman (The Spartans).

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Coll Donaldson (Falkirk) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  4. Post update

    Alfredo Agyeman (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Danny Denholm (The Spartans).

  6. Post update

    Corner, The Spartans. Conceded by Tom Lang.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Stephen McGinn (Falkirk).

  8. Post update

    James Craigen (The Spartans) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Ayrton Sonkur.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alfredo Agyeman (Falkirk) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jamie Dishington (The Spartans) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Ross MacIver (Falkirk).

  13. Post update

    Bradley Whyte (The Spartans) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Corner, The Spartans. Conceded by Tom Lang.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ola Lawal (Falkirk) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Callumn Morrison (Falkirk).

  17. Post update

    Ayrton Sonkur (The Spartans) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Callumn Morrison (Falkirk) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the bottom right corner.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Finn Yeats (Falkirk).

  20. Post update

    Sam Newman (The Spartans) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 3
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr21102115
2Stenhousemuir21011103
3Stirling20201102
4Alloa10100001
5St Johnstone100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk11001013
2Partick Thistle20202203
3The Spartans21011103
4Peterhead10101101
5Dundee Utd201112-11

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hamilton22004136
2Livingston11003033
3Cove Rangers11003123
4Clyde200226-40
5Brechin200204-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morton22004136
2Ross County11005143
3FC Edinburgh00000000
4Kelty Hearts100113-20
5Stranraer200216-50

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Airdrieonians11002023
2Inverness CT21012203
3Dumbarton210112-13
4Dundee10100001
5Bonnyrigg Rose201112-11

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline21103125
2Kilmarnock11003033
3Raith Rovers20201102
4Albion10100001
5Annan Athletic200205-50

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1East Fife21102025
2Motherwell21103124
3Queen of Sth10101101
4Queen's Park10100001
5Elgin200204-40

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forfar22003036
2Montrose210112-13
3Arbroath00000000
4Cowdenbeath100101-10
5St Mirren100101-10
View full Scottish League Cup tables

Top Stories