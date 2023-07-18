Spartans v Falkirk

Finn Yeats (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Line-ups
The Spartans
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Carswell
- 2Watson
- 5Sonkur
- 4Waugh
- 3Newman
- 8Craigen
- 6Whyte
- 7Dishington
- 11Russell
- 10Denholm
- 9Henderson
Substitutes
- 12Brown
- 14Lamont
- 15Tapping
- 16Morrison
- 17Brown
- 18Jones
- 19Meek
- 20Armstrong
- 21Allan
Falkirk
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Long
- 14Yeats
- 6Donaldson
- 2Lang
- 26Mackie
- 21Lawal
- 4McGinn
- 8Spencer
- 7Morrison
- 17MacIver
- 11Agyeman
Substitutes
- 3McCann
- 22McKay
- 27Hayward
- 29Miller
- 30Honeyman
- 32Walker
- 33Sinclair
- Referee:
- Duncan Williams
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Sam Newman (The Spartans).
Post update
Attempt missed. Coll Donaldson (Falkirk) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Post update
Alfredo Agyeman (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Danny Denholm (The Spartans).
Post update
Corner, The Spartans. Conceded by Tom Lang.
Post update
Foul by Stephen McGinn (Falkirk).
Post update
James Craigen (The Spartans) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Ayrton Sonkur.
Post update
Attempt missed. Alfredo Agyeman (Falkirk) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jamie Dishington (The Spartans) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Foul by Ross MacIver (Falkirk).
Post update
Bradley Whyte (The Spartans) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Corner, The Spartans. Conceded by Tom Lang.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ola Lawal (Falkirk) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Foul by Callumn Morrison (Falkirk).
Post update
Ayrton Sonkur (The Spartans) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt saved. Callumn Morrison (Falkirk) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Foul by Finn Yeats (Falkirk).
Post update
Sam Newman (The Spartans) wins a free kick in the defensive half.