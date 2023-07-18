Alloa Athletic v Stirling Albion

Bradley Rodden (Alloa Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Line-ups
Alloa
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Morrison
- 15McKay
- 6Neill
- 27Debayo
- 19Buchanan
- 14Virtanen
- 4Hetherington
- 12Scougall
- 3Deveney
- 18Sammon
- 10RoddenBooked at 45mins
Substitutes
- 5Graham
- 8Roberts
- 20O'Donnell
- 21Burt
- 23Devine
- 24Rankin
- 26Coulson
Stirling
Formation 4-4-2
- 27Weir
- 7Dunsmore
- 6Cummins
- 4McLean
- 3Clark
- 24Milne
- 10LeitchBooked at 22mins
- 12Banner
- 11Moore
- 22Spence
- 23Thomson
Substitutes
- 1Currie
- 5McGregor
- 9Carrick
- 14Wyles
- 15Hilson
- 16Meechan
- 18Simpson
- 26Kangni-Soupke
- Referee:
- Alastair Grieve
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away5
Live Text
Booking
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Paul McLean (Stirling Albion).
Post update
Mark Weir (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Conor Sammon (Alloa Athletic).
Post update
Hand ball by Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic).
Post update
Attempt missed. Aaron Dunsmore (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.
Post update
Attempt missed. Adam Cummins (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Post update
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Morgyn Neill.
Post update
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Cammy Clark.
Post update
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Jack Leitch.
Post update
Foul by Kieran Moore (Stirling Albion).
Post update
Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Aaron Dunsmore (Stirling Albion).
Post update
Stefan Scougall (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Hand ball by Cammy Clark (Stirling Albion).
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Kieran Moore (Stirling Albion).
Post update
Attempt missed. Greig Spence (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.
Booking
Jack Leitch (Stirling Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Jack Leitch (Stirling Albion).
Post update
Stefan Scougall (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.