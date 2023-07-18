Close menu
Scottish League Cup - Group A
AlloaAlloa Athletic0StirlingStirling Albion0

Alloa Athletic v Stirling Albion

Line-ups

Alloa

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Morrison
  • 15McKay
  • 6Neill
  • 27Debayo
  • 19Buchanan
  • 14Virtanen
  • 4Hetherington
  • 12Scougall
  • 3Deveney
  • 18Sammon
  • 10RoddenBooked at 45mins

Substitutes

  • 5Graham
  • 8Roberts
  • 20O'Donnell
  • 21Burt
  • 23Devine
  • 24Rankin
  • 26Coulson

Stirling

Formation 4-4-2

  • 27Weir
  • 7Dunsmore
  • 6Cummins
  • 4McLean
  • 3Clark
  • 24Milne
  • 10LeitchBooked at 22mins
  • 12Banner
  • 11Moore
  • 22Spence
  • 23Thomson

Substitutes

  • 1Currie
  • 5McGregor
  • 9Carrick
  • 14Wyles
  • 15Hilson
  • 16Meechan
  • 18Simpson
  • 26Kangni-Soupke
Referee:
Alastair Grieve

Match Stats

Home TeamAlloaAway TeamStirling
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home3
Away3
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home8
Away5

Live Text

  1. Booking

    Bradley Rodden (Alloa Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  2. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Paul McLean (Stirling Albion).

  3. Post update

    Mark Weir (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Conor Sammon (Alloa Athletic).

  5. Post update

    Hand ball by Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic).

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Aaron Dunsmore (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Adam Cummins (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Morgyn Neill.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Cammy Clark.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Jack Leitch.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Kieran Moore (Stirling Albion).

  12. Post update

    Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Aaron Dunsmore (Stirling Albion).

  14. Post update

    Stefan Scougall (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  15. Post update

    Hand ball by Cammy Clark (Stirling Albion).

  16. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Kieran Moore (Stirling Albion).

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Greig Spence (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.

  18. Booking

    Jack Leitch (Stirling Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Jack Leitch (Stirling Albion).

  20. Post update

    Stefan Scougall (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr21102115
2Stenhousemuir21011103
3Stirling20201102
4Alloa10100001
5St Johnstone100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk11001013
2Partick Thistle20202203
3The Spartans21011103
4Peterhead10101101
5Dundee Utd201112-11

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hamilton22004136
2Livingston11003033
3Cove Rangers11003123
4Clyde200226-40
5Brechin200204-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morton22004136
2Ross County11005143
3FC Edinburgh00000000
4Kelty Hearts100113-20
5Stranraer200216-50

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Airdrieonians11002023
2Inverness CT21012203
3Dumbarton210112-13
4Dundee10100001
5Bonnyrigg Rose201112-11

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline21103125
2Kilmarnock11003033
3Raith Rovers20201102
4Albion10100001
5Annan Athletic200205-50

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1East Fife21102025
2Motherwell21103124
3Queen of Sth10101101
4Queen's Park10100001
5Elgin200204-40

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forfar22003036
2Montrose210112-13
3Arbroath00000000
4Cowdenbeath100101-10
5St Mirren100101-10
Top Stories